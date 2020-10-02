United Way: Region seeing increased needs due to pandemic

PLATTSBURGH — United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. team members were pleased with their 2021 Fund Drive pacesetter results, which total $139,489.65, they announced Friday.
That amount "is amazing for the slow start that we had (due to COVID-19) and the times that we’re living in, so I thank everyone for their generosity,” Director of Development Kathy Snow said at a press conference to kick off the campaign at the Butcher Block.
The fundraising effort will take place through the end of January, at which time the allocation process will start, according to a press release.
Historically, the United Way's 40 partner agencies have served 80,000 people each year.
INCREASED NEEDS
United Way of the Adirondack Region President/CEO John Bernardi said the region’s needs are always tremendous, but especially so now due to the pandemic.
He noted an increase in many needs ranging from housing, transportation and child care to those surrounding mental health, domestic violence and substance use.
“These are trying times and stressful for people and when things are tough, that exacerbates the need and the response for our community.”
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), who sits on the organization’s Board of Directors and was a former campaign chair, said he was impressed with how the United Way stepped up when the public health crisis hit.
“When you give to the United Way and you give to these campaigns, these funds are used in a very good way, in a very valuable way to actually help people.
"And I know that times are tight for everyone but, now more than ever, we do need your help.”
CRISIS, RECOVERY
Back in March, the United Way’s initial focus was on crisis response, Bernardi said.
“And we’re not completely out of that woods yet.”
He said the organization was called upon by county government early on to assist with obtaining personal protective equipment (PPE).
“We still have a conference room full of masks and hand sanitizer that we continue to provide to businesses and essential workers and schools and other groups.”
Nonprofits, government agencies and faith-based organizations are moving into more of a recovery phase, Bernardi continued, with more awareness about pandemic-related needs as well as potential strategies and solutions.
“If and when we have another surge, then we may need to back up into the response phase again. We’ll be prepared as a region to do that.”
CHALLENGE ANTICIPATED
Looking ahead to longer-term recovery, Bernardi anticipates that, for a number of reasons, the next calendar year will be tough for the nonprofit network.
“Right now there’s a tremendous amount of grant money and relief money that many of us are working with and it is very valuable and it’s helping a lot of people.
“I’m anticipating a bigger challenge next year. I think you’re going to see resources stretched very thin next year and nonprofits struggling to maintain and the needs continuing to exist and potentially grow.”
Bernardi noted that many businesses have shut down or down-sized, creating fewer employees for the United Way to work with.
“We’re preparing to continue to meet the needs by partnering with government, nonprofit and faith-based groups. And we need to raise money, which is why we’re here today.”
'MATTERS WHEN IT MATTERS'
Sisters Kara and Kiley Kretser — whose mother, Amy Kretser, co-chairs the campaign for Franklin County — were part of a group of local kids that raised more than $850 last year through lemonade stands and bake sales for a disaster relief fund for kids and families.
Kiley said Friday that this year, due to COVID-19, they instead decided to do a bottle drive through which over 13,500 redeemables were collected.
Snow announced that they had surpassed their $1,000 goal by $52.
“Different kids from all different backgrounds came together and helped,” Kara said.
“It didn’t matter what family we were from, what kind of money we have, what jobs our parents may have.
“It just mattered that we were all here for the same reason, which was to raise money for other children who need help and that is really what our community needs.”
Amy — who is also executive director of the North Country Association for the Visually Impaired — noted coordination between her organization and other United Way partner agencies during the pandemic.
“These connections that the United Way puts together are really amazing and they matter when it matters. It matters when it matters and people stepped up."
Kretser's co-chairs are Todd McCarthy on behalf of Clinton County and James Monty, overseeing fundraising efforts in Essex County.
PACESETTERS
The Pacesetters for the 2021 United Way of the Adirondack Region Campaign are Alan and Jenny Booth and Booth Insurance Agency, $5,000; Beekmantown Central School District, $425 (partial); Brown Funeral Home Inc., $500; Casella Waste, $5,000 (partial); Champlain National Bank, $7,425 (partial); Champlain Valley Educational Services, $1,280 (partial); Chateaugay Rotary, $1,000; Kjell and Joanne Dahlen, $10,000; Donlan and Barcomb, $1,000; FirstView Eye Care, $1,200; Jeffords Steel and Engineering Company, $23,270 (partial); Lenny's Shoe and Apparel, $5,000 (partial); Lamonto and Co. Financial Advisors, $4,480 (100 percent); Long Run Wealth, $2,500; NBT Bank, $12,161 (partial); Niles, Bracy & Mucia, $1,000; Nine Platt Hospitality Group, $4,780 (partial); Northern Insuring Agency, $14,623 (100 percent); Plattsburgh City School District, $6,100 (partial); SUNY Plattsburgh, $7,374 (partial); The Northeast Group, $6,000 (partial); Tops Markets, $475 (partial); TwinState Technologies, $2,500 (partial); Youth Initiative, $1,052; R.W. Walker Funeral Home, $1,000; and miscellaneous individual and organization pledges, $14,344.65.
