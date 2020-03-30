Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Snow may mix in. High 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady light rain this evening transitioning to showers of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.