PLATTSBURGH — The Canadian and U.S. governments announced Tuesday that restrictions prohibiting non-essential travel across the northern border would be extended to June 21.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said the decision, thought not unexpected, was "profoundly sad."
"We can only hope that conditions in both countries are sufficiently improved and progressing by June 21 that we can avoid another extension thereafter," he said in a statement.
The U.S.-Canada border has been closed to non-essential travelers, such as tourists, since March 21.
Those still allowed to cross include essential workers, like those in health care, and those engaged in cross-border trade, such as commercial truck drivers.
CONSENSUS NEEDED
Canada remains especially concerned about both U.S. visitation and the return of Canadians from U.S. visits, since it sees the U.S. as one of the main initial sources of COVID-19, Douglas said.
"We need to understand that and realize that steady improvement around the U.S., including in New York, is the one way we can move toward eventual loosening of the travel restrictions.
"And because the border is bi-national, there has to be consensus between both countries, with no ability to regionalize travel."
Douglas noted that commercial movements at the Champlain Port of Entry remain active, which helps maintain the supply chain connections for many North Country manufacturers.
He said the chamber is working with northern partners on strategies and plans for the future, and that the chamber's Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau is finalizing its revised marketing plan for the rest of the year.
MISSED BIG WEEKEND
Douglas added that the extension of the restrictions will impact seasonal businesses, such as marinas, campgrounds, hotels, golf courses, restaurants and shopping destinations.
"As these businesses start to reopen in the coming weeks, it will be without our Canadian friends for now and that certainly makes successful reopening much harder," he said.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read similarly noted that much of the area's hospitality business and local sales at big box stores is based on Canadian traffic.
"The sales, occupancy and gas taxes alone that they generate also supports a good part of local government," he continued.
"Already we've missed the first big tourism weekend, their Victoria Day holiday, and the remaining days until the beginning of summer.
"This has crimped plans to reopen many facilities in this tourism-dependent economy, but I certainly respect the need for our respective nations to protect our health."
BUY LOCAL
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said the town — which houses several manufacturers along with the county's major shopping centers, including Champlain Centre and Consumer Square — is known for being the county's economic hub.
"Our friends to the north contribute significantly to our economy throughout the entire year, so this is going to impact the mainstay retailers as well as our seasonal retailers."
He has not heard directly from any businesses permanently shuttering due to COVID-19 and the suspension of non-essential travel across the border, but noted many restaurants and some smaller retail shops are concerned.
"My message locally is now is our time to, not double down, but triple our efforts to buy locally. Let us all own a piece of our local economy by supporting local."
AIRPORT
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) also remarked on the continued closure's impact on the region's tourism market, such as its sales and occupancy taxes.
"But as we all would agree, the public health comes first."
Henry said 80 percent of Plattsburgh International Airport's flights out are with Canadian visitors, adding that most domestic flights have been cut.
"In order for us (the airport) to get back where we need to be when we open up, obviously the border will need to open up as well.”
SAFE MANNER
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) said the Canadian and North Country economies depend on each other, and commented that June 21 seemed a little far out.
"As we both try to open up in a safe manner, both try to open up our economies, we certainly realize we have to take baby steps, but we’re closing the door through June 21 on people that just want to travel back and forth through the border and it certainly will affect us," he continued.
"My heart goes out to my constituents that depend on that cross-border linkage that we have depended on all of our lives."
Jones said he thinks people are going to become more and more frustrated, which he understands.
"But we have to prove that we can do this in a safe manner."
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said in a statement regarding the extended restrictions that she considers such decisions fluid.
"June 21 seems like a long time. If things look good as we are phasing in, maybe that date can be moved up."
CONTINUE TO WORK
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) said it was important to continue working with Canadian neighbors so that the North Country region can begin the safe reopening process.
She added that it is important for the area's hospitals, businesses and critical personnel to be deemed essential throughout the public health crisis, something she has advocated for.
"I will continue to work with local business leaders, county health departments, Customs and Border Protection, and Canadian officials to prepare for the full and safe reopening of our shared border in the future."
