U.S., Canada extend border restrictions to April 21

PLATTSBURGH — Restrictions on nonessential travel across the U.S.-Canada border are set to enter their second year.
On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Canadian Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair announced another 30-day extension of the limitations — which have been in place since March 21, 2020 — through April 21.
"Informed by science and public health guidance, we will work with our counterparts to identify an approach to easing restrictions when conditions permit and with the protection of our citizens from COVID-19 at the forefront of our minds," DHS said in a tweet.
'ERODING RELATIONSHIP'
President Joe Biden signed an executive order shortly after taking office that instructed cabinet members to work with Canadian officials on a plan for reopening the border, though it is not clear what has come of that.
Following a virtual bilateral meeting between Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February, the two leaders released a joint statement saying they had agreed to take a coordinated approach based on science and public health criteria regarding easing of border restrictions. Further details were not included.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said the latest extension was expected, but noted the growing concern on the effective closure's impact on the U.S.-Canada relationship.
"Unlike other bi-national relationships which are largely driven by government-to-government actions, the special relationship between the U.S. and Canada has long been driven by people-to-people connections and interactions," he continued.
"And so this unprecedented separation is now inarguably doing deep and lasting damage on multiple levels. Simply put, it is fundamentally eroding our special relationship."
LACK OF URGENCY
Douglas said his organization's key concern is that, though the stakes for both countries are enormous, a lack of urgency by both governments to plan and pursue a way forward continues.
"Our own senators and congresswoman get it, but we must all up the sense of urgency for at least some interim steps. We will not let up."
Such steps Douglas has called for in the past include allowing family members on opposite sides of the border to reunite, and letting those who own property, such as boats and homes, near the boundary to cross.
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry expressed disappointment over the extension.
"We understand it, but again, we are hoping for meaningful talks and discussions between the two countries regarding some plan to go forward and open this up."
While an exact timeframe is not known, he continued, any plan is important to both countries and critical to the area. Clinton County's main revenue stream is sales tax, which greatly benefited from Canadian tourists spending money at local restaurants, hotels and retail stores prior to the pandemic.
