PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton and Essex County Health Departments announced one new coronavirus-related death each as the North Country recorded more 25 new cases Wednesday while the eligibility for vaccines broadened.
CLINTON COUNTY
One Clinton County resident died of COVID-19, the Clinton County Health Department said Wednesday. The latest death became the county’s 28th since the pandemic began.
Twelve new COVID-19 cases were also recorded by the health department since Tuesday with 165 residents in isolation. Cases in Clinton County now total 3,941.
The health department also announced a 32 percent first-dose vaccination rate with 21,631 doses administered. About 18 percent of residents received a second dose, which totals 12,308.
The health department also announced available vaccine appointments. The clinic is scheduled for today in the Clinton Community College’s gymnasium. New York announced that those 60 and older are now eligible for the vaccine. Residents can schedule for future appointments at (518) 565-4848.
ESSEX COUNTY
One resident death due to COVID-19 was announced by the Essex County Health Department. The latest death marks 26 Essex County residents who have died due to COVID-19 complications, the health department said.
Four new cases were also recorded with 22 residents in isolation, the health department said.
The health department said 16,222 vaccines have been administered so far.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
The Franklin County Health Department recorded nine new positive cases, one of which was a state prison inmate.
Franklin County’s cases now total 2,405 since the pandemic began.
