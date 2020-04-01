ELIZABETHTOWN — Two more positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Essex County, bringing the total number of cases to seven, according to a Tuesday press release.
The release from the Essex County Health Department said that one of the confirmed positive cases is a student who has since returned to their university residence in another state.
The county department is coordinating isolation of this individual with health officials in that state and is conducting contact tracing to cover the time they were in Essex county.
The remaining six confirmed cases are under isolation orders here.
Another 34 residents are under quarantine due to travel or exposure history.
To date, 85 COVID-19 tests have been processed.
TESTING
“We have been upfront about the limitations around accessing a COVID-19 test in Essex County. This is a reality for many counties in the North Country region - and for many areas around the country”, said Linda Beers, director of public health for Essex County.
Because testing is limited, healthcare professionals are prioritizing tests for two main groups:
• Individuals admitted to the hospital with suspect COVID-19;
• Front-line healthcare workers and first responders who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
CONFIRMED CASES
All confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Essex County are immediately placed under a mandatory isolation order by the Essex County Health Department, the release said.
Isolation orders ensure that the COVID-19 positive individual remains at home, away from public spaces, and separated from people in their home for the duration of the isolation period.
ECHD monitors individuals in isolation twice a day to confirm compliance with the orders.
COMMUNITY SPREAD
The low number of confirmed positive cases in Essex County does not mean that community spread is not occuring, the release said.
The low number of cases is more likely due to limited testing availability than a lack of COVID-19 in our communities.
The department wants everyone to consider any public site in Essex County as a potential site of COVID-19 exposure.
Continue to heed the advice to stay home as much as possible, the release said; limit trips outside the home to just those to acquire basic necessities and practice social distancing and frequent handwashing.
NEW MEASURES
Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 who are determined to be a “suspect” case by their healthcare provider are being asked to self-isolate.
“In order to ensure that we are monitoring these individuals and, equally importantly, identifying potential contacts of these persons, the health department, in concert with our local healthcare providers, will begin to treat any suspect case of COVID-19 as a confirmed positive case,” Beers announced in the release.
Suspect COVID-19 cases will now receive isolation orders and contacts of suspect cases will be placed under quarantine orders.
