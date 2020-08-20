ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Public Health Department reported Thursday the death of two additional Essex Center of Rehabilitation and Nursing residents.
Reports came nearly 24 hours after the county announced that some 24 of the nursing facility's residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
It was unknown how the coronavirus made its way into the Essex Center.
As of Thursday afternoon, the majority of the novel coronavirus patients were said to have shown mild to no symptoms and had remained in a special virus unit at the facility.
Later that evening, the health department announced the two fatalities, saying one Essex Center resident who had been hospitalized since Monday as well as another who was discharged from the center to their home on Monday and later exhibited virus symptoms had died due to COVID-19.
ESSEX CENTER
The health department announced the county's first COVID-19-related death on Monday, but did not identify the person. The family of Essex Center resident Judy Frennier-Ryan has since confirmed she was that case-patient.
By Wednesday evening, two dozen additional residents there had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The cluster of cases had brought the nursing home's total of positive cases up to nearly 30, including those who had died throughout the week.
The home is owned and operated by Bronx-based Centers Health Care and has many facilities across New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
The Essex Center has 100 beds, with about 90 in use, county health officials said, making its infection rate about 29 percent.
Via its Facebook page Thursday evening, the Essex County Health Department said it had 24 active cases countywide, with 23 in isolation and one hospitalized.
STAFF TESTING
The home's staff was tested weekly and so far none of the recent tests had been positive, officials said.
Via its release, the health department said it had provided swabs Thursday for Essex Center to test its employees.
"Swabs were conducted today at the facility and transported directly to NYSDOH (the New York State Department of Health) Wadsworth Laboratory by Essex County today," the release says.
Results were anticipated by Friday, Aug. 21.
It was in late July that a food service worker there had tested positive for the virus, but, according to officials, they had since recovered. The employee was asymptomatic.
All patients and staff were tested for COVID-19 at that time, under state guidelines, and were negative.
OTHER CASES
Since the start of the pandemic, multiple news sources have reported positive cases and deaths at a number of the Centers Health Care's facilities.
Reports from The Leader-Herald, a daily newspaper in Gloversville, reported a June outbreak at its Fulton Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing located in Fulton County.
The husband of a woman staying there, who had preferred to remain anonymous in the Leader-Herald's report, had said facility staff had been "lax on giving information." The Fulton Center has also reported the death of one of its certified nursing assistants, Denny Darby, due to COVID-19, as well.
ESSEX CENTER EFFORTS
Centers Health Care spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz said Essex Center in Elizabethtown was working alongside the Essex County Public Health Department in a major effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 at the facility.
“In addition to the 26 positive COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 19, Essex Center, the Essex County Department of Health and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) are seriously discussing ways to keep the community safe as well,” he said by email.
“At Essex Center, the facility has developed a COVID-19 only section of the building as a means to control the virus, along with dedicated front line health workers in full PPE (personal protective equipment).”
He said there is diligent front-door screening of staff as standard protocol.
“Any staff member who demonstrates any signs of a fever are immediately turned away to go home in quarantine for 14 days."
Essex Center is also maintaining full staffing levels, he added.
FAMILIES NOT NOTIFIED
Many with family members at Essex Center took to social media to say they were never notified by the facility about the outbreak.
“This is how I found out,” Cecille Ruiz wrote. “I guess they have their hands full, but telling the families is of utmost importance.”
"I wish families of Essex Center residents were notified via phone call and not on Facebook," Libby Hyatt Queguiner wrote. "I’m sure they are doing their best. It’s just sad this is how things are now."
Jacomowitz claimed that, as protocol, they do contact each family when there is a case or outbreak.
“The facility is also working with all families to answer all questions they may have and Essex Center has contacted each family via phone, email and by robocalls to keep them updated on the COVID-19 situation at the facility,” he said.
HEALTH DEPARTMENT RESPONDS
Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers said her department had taken several steps to help Essex Center, including working with Elizabethtown Community Hospital Medical Director Dr. David Clauss, who had increased dedicated hospital space to handle a possible surge of patients.
In addition, Beers said other area hospitals had been notified and said the department was working to get contact tracing complete and figure out how to mitigate and prevent additional cases via conversations with both the state's Department of Health and the Essex Center.
The public health director also praised the facilities for their response to the crisis there.
“We need the employees at Essex Center to feel valued for putting themselves in harms way, many for low pay, to support our most valuable asset, our beloved seniors,” Beers said. "At the same time, we need to validate the concerns of our community and reassure community members that actions are being taken to ensure resident and staff safety."
New York State Department of Health spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond said the state department had worked with the Essex Center since first learning of its initial positive case, the asymptomatic food service worker, back in July.
"State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker called the administrator to offer assistance and was told that the facility does not need assistance with (personal protective equipment) or staffing and has no issues with cohorting at this time," Hammond told the Press-Republican.
THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said her thoughts and prayers were with all those affected by the recent outbreak.
"No one wants to see a cluster of cases anywhere, least of which certainly in a facility such as this," the senator said. "The staff and county health department are doing everything they can to protect patients.
"It's an enormous challenge, but a lot has been learned over the past several months about containing the infection and better treatment for those affected."
