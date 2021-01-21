PLATTSBURGH — More than 100 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths were reported in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties Thursday.
The deaths occurred in Essex County and are connected to the Champlain Valley Senior Community in Willsboro, according to the Essex County Health Department.
The two deaths brings the number of deaths in that county from COVID-19 up to 21. There were 15 new cases in Essex County also reported.
The total number of cases in the county is now 80.
The Essex County Health Department said in an update to last week’s report of several COVID-19 cases among staff and residents of the Champlain Valley Senior Community (CVSC) in Willsboro, that there were additional cases, hospitalizations, and the two deaths were associated with this outbreak.
“We are now aware of 30 total cases in that facility since the beginning of January,” Linda Beers, Director of Public Health in Essex County, said in a statement.
"Four residents are currently hospitalized and two other hospitalized residents have sadly passed away,” Beers continued. One of the deaths was reported as part of Tuesday’s announcement of four deaths that occurred over the long weekend.
The second death of a CVSC resident occurred Wednesday.
“This latest outbreak of COVID-19 is a stark reminder that the virus is still able to take hold, with especially devastating consequences among our most vulnerable,” said Beers.
Additional measures are being taken to quickly identify and isolate new cases and to further halt the spread in the facility, the department said.
On Thursday, the Health Department provided an Abbott ID Now instrument and 196 test kits to Champlain Valley Senior Community to ensure rapid testing and response capacity for the facility and the Health Department.
The facility is also taking measures to update their indoor air system and filters so that if this is in any way related to the spread it will be fixed, the department said.
Questions about COVID-19 can be directed to the Essex County Health Department at 518-873-3500.
Additional information is available on the ECHD website www.co.essex.ny.us/Health or Facebook page www.facebook.com/EssexCountyPublicHealth.
Clinton and Franklin Counties
The Clinton County Health Department reported that 76 new cases had been identified, while Franklin County Public Health Services noted 37.
The number of active cases in Clinton County was listed at 317, the lowest since just before New Year's Eve. About 600 residents were in precautionary quarantine.
Franklin County had 266 active cases, and a total of 801 residents were in isolation or quarantine.
SECOND-DOSE APPOINTMENTS
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses to reach full effectiveness. Pfizer's injections must be administered 21 days apart, while Moderna's are to be spaced 28 days apart.
Clinton County Health Department said it has received many questions regarding second-dose appointments through the state Department of Health's vaccination site at 213 Connecticut Rd. on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base, and that DOH has clarified its planning.
Those who received their first dose before Wednesday, Jan. 20, will have their next appointment scheduled by DOH via phone or email.
Anyone who received their first dose after Jan. 20 will have their next appointments scheduled on-site.
"You will receive an appointment card with a date and time for your second dose before exiting the facility," Clinton County Health Department said.
People who have scheduled a vaccination appointment but can no longer attend are encouraged to cancel through the link in their confirmation emails so that others may register.
INMATE CASES
Franklin County's active case count includes those among inmate populations.
The health department there reported 57 at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, 48 at Franklin Correctional and three at Upstate Correctional Thursday.
According to a map on the county's website, most of the county's cases were concentrated in the Malone area, where it was confirmed 125 positive cases and 118 people in quarantine were located.
Twenty-four positive cases and 85 quarantine orders were linked to Harrietstown.
AKWESASNE
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center reported a new spike in COVID-19 cases earlier this week.
On Thursday, an additional six cases were reported, making 24 under the Tribe's jurisdiction.
One person had recovered and 48 remained in quarantine, the Emergency Operations Center said.
