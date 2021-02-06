ELIZABETHTOWN - Two more residents of Champlain Valley Senior Community, an assisted living and memory care center in Willsboro, have died due to COVID-19.
According to the Essex County Health Department, the two deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths connected to the facility to five.
There are six residents currently hospitalized with the illness, the Health Department said.
The facility has had 30 confirmed cases in residents to date. An additional 18 cases have been confirmed in staff.
Routine testing this week did not uncover any additional COVID-19 cases in residents and only one additional case in a staff member, the Health Department said.
ECHD has been in communication with facility administration since the first case was reported in early January, has provided rapid testing equipment and supplies, and will continue to monitor the situation to ensure continued containment and mitigation steps are taken.
There have now been a total of 24 COVID-19-related deaths in Essex County.
On Friday, the county also reported 10 new positive cases, bringing the total of active cases to 60.
There has also been 5,652 people in the county vaccinated with the ECHD vaccinating 613 of those.
In Clinton County there were 44 new cases reported Friday, with the total number of active cases now at 237.
There have been 22 deaths in Clinton County since the pandemic began nearly a year ago.
In Franklin County, there were 33 new cases on Friday. The total number of active cases in that county was 316, up from 301 on Thursday.
Of the active cases there were 22 at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, 140 at Franklin Correctional and 3 at Upstate Correctional Facility, according to the Health Department.
Franklin County has seen 10 COVID-19 related deaths.
