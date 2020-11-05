LAKE PLACID — Two Lake Placid breweries said Thursday that they will close for about two weeks after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release from Essex County Health Department, both Lake Placid Pub & Brewery and Big Slide Brewery & Public House voluntarily suspended their operations.
Co-owner Christopher Ericson said the top priority was the safety of staff and customers.
“While only two of our almost 100 employees have tested positive, we have decided to take the precautionary step of closing our doors temporarily in order to break any links in the COVID chain," he continued.
"We are working with Essex County Health Department to ensure the correct timeframe for this, and although we were absolutely not mandated to close, Catherine and I have made this difficult decision to ensure the health of our staff and customers."
PRIOR CONTACT
The two employees testing positive resulted in several additional staff members being identified as contacts who, under ECHD monitoring, must remain at home and limit contact with others.
The first person was already quarantining at home due to an exposure unrelated to the breweries, the release said.
They became symptomatic and found out they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week.
"Although they were adhering to the health department order of quarantine, they did have some prior contact with other staff during the window of time when they would be considered contagious," the release said.
The second employee's positive test results were reported to ECHD Thursday morning.
Though that person was already quarantining due to contact with the first person, some additional staff members were deemed at risk of exposure due to the timeline.
LOW RISK TO PUBLIC
Essex County Director of Public Health Linda Beers said in a statement that her agency's investigation was ongoing and all contacts had received a call to discuss their risk and what they needed to do to reduce further infections.
“We are working to contain this cluster and limit further spread, so we support the efforts of owners Christopher and Catherine Ericson to do the same. They were under no direct order to close, so we appreciate their responsible actions."
The release said risk of exposure to the general public is low. Beers reminded people to take the proper precautions when in public spaces, which include wearing masks, handwashing and social distancing.
"Watch for symptoms and take your current health into consideration when planning activities that may put you a risk of exposure,” she added.
AFTER NOV. 16
Christopher Ericson said all steps were being taken to safely reopen after Monday, Nov. 16.
The release said the closure will allow sufficient time for staff to complete their isolation and quarantine periods.
Additional business information is available at ubuale.com or bigslidebrewery.com.
Questions about COVID-19 can be directed to ECHD at 518-873-3500. Additional information is available at www.co.essex.ny.us/Health or the ECHD Facebook page, facebook.com/EssexCountyPublicHealth.
