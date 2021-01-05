PLATTSBURGH — An additional 12 residents and two employees at Meadowbrook Healthcare have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter emailed to Meadowbrook families Tuesday that was forwarded to The Press-Republican, CEO/Administrator Paul Richards said the total number of COVID-19-positive residents stood at 17, and that the staff members' results had been detected through weekly testing.
Meadowbrook Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Geddes confirmed all the resident positives had been detected between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4. Asked about a possible source of the infection, she pointed to the 232 new cases within the community reported by Clinton County Health Department Monday.
"Essentially, when numbers rise, as we've seen all over the globe, it gets in our nursing homes. The rise in our community is why we have increased numbers at Meadowbrook."
NONE BEFORE DEC. 29
Up until Dec. 29, no Meadowbrook residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
That changed early last week, when the facility announced that results for a resident and a staff member in the 2-East neighborhood had come back positive. The resident had been tested while a patient at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Three more COVID-positive 2-East residents and one positive Subacute patient were reported Thursday.
DESIGNATED COVID UNIT
Geddes said all the resident and recent staff cases were confined to the facility's second floor and Subacute Unit.
Richards wrote that the staff members were self-quarantining for 14 days and that all residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 were being cared for in a separate unit.
"Specially trained staff designated ONLY for these individuals will provide care for 14 days or until the patient has been deemed non-contagious," he added.
Richards further noted close coordination with the state Department of Health and compliance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Information on whether any residents or staff were asymptomatic, as well as how many staff were in quarantine and how many residents were hospitalized was not available.
Regular testing of all residents, patients and staff was taking place, Richards wrote.
Geddes said no Meadowbrook residents have died due to COVID-19.
SECOND VACCINE DOSES
Geddes said about 87 percent of residents and 65 percent of staff had received their first of two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 22.
She explained that those who have tested positive will still be able to receive their second doses, tentatively slated for Jan. 12.
Richards wrote that the first dose takes two to three weeks to build immunity and is 50 to 75 percent effective against COVID-19. The second dose brings immunization to 95 percent effectiveness, he added.
According to Geddes, the best way for the community to help Meadowbrook's residents is to protect themselves by staying at home, wearing masks and not doing things they do not have to do or being around people they do not need to be around.
"When our COVID numbers diminish, it will not be in our community and it won't be in our nursing homes."
