TUPPER LAKE — The recent rise in coronavirus cases in Franklin County, and an incident in the southern part of that county, has officials looking to step up enforcement of health guidelines.
"We've gotten lax," Tupper Lake Village Mayor Paul Maroun said.
"We don't want to shut anybody down, but we've gotten complaints, and we will enforce this. Some people just don't want to wear masks and it is the dumbest thing in the world."
The Franklin County Health Department issued a notice Wednesday morning asking anyone who had visited the Trails End Tavern, a popular bar in Tupper Lake, on Nov. 3 through Nov. 6 to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if need be.
Maroun said a Halloween party at the tavern may have contributed to spread in the community.
The Trails End has since closed, Maroun said, and will be for at least 14 days.
The number of positive cases in the county have shot up the past two weeks, going from just four on Oct. 30 to 50 on Wednesday.
There have been two deaths reported this week, and 89-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man.
Maroun said he is concerned that the county could wind up facing further restrictions from the state if cases continue to emerge.
"It is very discouraging to see it (positive cases) go up this much this fast," he said.
"People don't like it, but we need to stop this."
He warned that business owners who don't follow guidelines could lose their liquor licenses, their certificates of occupancy, be fined or even arrested.
"We are going to enforce this," Maroun said.
"It may cost me an election next year, but I don't care. I don't want people to be shut down and we certainly don't want people to get sick."
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), a Franklin County native, said people need to continue to wear masks, social distance, wash hands and avoid large crowds no matter how tedious it is.
"We need to stay vigilant, but it is getting harder to dictate the behavior of people as this thing goes along," Jones said.
"It's not an excuse, but people are getting frustrated and some have become lax."
Health Departments in North Country counties have been working hard contact tracing those who may have been exposed, but they face challenges, Maroun said.
"I give credit to these health departments. They are short-staffed and people don't want to cooperate with tracing, but we have to continue to work together," he said.
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
