TUPPER LAKE – A Tupper Lake Health Center employee tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.
“Yesterday, an Adirondack Health employee at the Tupper Lake Health Center tested positive for COVID-19," a statement from Matt Scollin, Adirondack Health’s communications director, said.
"Adirondack Health immediately enacted the appropriate contingency plan, which included notification of the New York State Department of Health, Franklin County Public Health Department, and targeted internal contact tracing to identify any other Adirondack Health staff who may have interacted with the positive employee in or out of the workplace."
The statement added that the positive employee, along with four other Tupper Lake Health Center employees who were determined to have been in close contact, are quarantined at home under the observation and direction of the Franklin County Public Health Department.
"All Adirondack Health staff, at every facility, are masked and take standard precautions when indoors and within six feet of others," Scollin said.
"Adirondack Health is facilitating proactive testing of all Tupper Lake Health Center employees. Out of an abundance of caution, Tupper Lake Health Center patient appointments this week will be conducted via telehealth or rescheduled to a future date.”
