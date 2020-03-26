PLATTSBURGH — “Keep Calm and Sew a Mask.”
That's the mantra for members of the Champlain Valley Quilters Guild-NY who are sewing masks for healthcare professionals.
“Quilters are generous people,” Alyce Fradenburg, Guild president and Port Kent resident, said.
“We like to do things. As I sat there and watched what was going on, the cry for homemade masks for hospitals is just heartbreaking. That those people who on our front battle lines don't have equipment.”
SMALL START
Fradenburg researched patterns and read about masks.
“I didn't know a whole lot about it,” she said.
“I'd never done it before. I just kind of started making them because sooner or later somebody was going to need them around here.”
Fradenburg gave them to family members in Manhattan and Troy.
“I just kept making them,” she said.
“Then I heard that the Foundation at the hospital was taking them. I talked to Karen Kalman, who works for the hospital Foundation. They were taking them for CVPH.”
The University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital are using the masks in non-clinical areas.
LOCAL TRACTION
Fradenburg put information and mask-making directions on the group's Facebook page: Champlain Valley Quilters ' Guild of New York Face Masks.
“We're a small guild. We don't have a lot of members. At this point, (the post) has reached 3,058 people, which is unreal. People started asking questions, so I just kept trying to do more research because I didn't want to give wrong answers.”
The Guild's masks are not commercial quality.
“What we're finding out is they're better than nothing,” she said.
“Hospitals are wearing them over masks in some areas to save their masks (commercial) and use them more times. It depends on where they go.”
If the healthcare professionals wear them alone, the Guild is sewing a filter layer between the two layers of fabric.
“If they're wearing them to go over the commercial masks they aren't supposed to have that additional bulk. I just kind of kept putting information up, and it's just kept going. We have lots of wonderful quilters, and everybody wants to help.”
BRILLIANT IDEA
Andover Fabrics asked quilters to make the face masks.
The company sent quilters the poster “ Keep Calm and Sew a Mask.”
“That's another thing that got us started,” Fradenburg said.
The Guild has launched a face mask challenge for its members.
“Most of our guild members don't really care,” she said.
“They are just doing them to do them.”
The masks come in an array of colors and patterns.
“This was my personal thought, and I'm not saying it's right,” Fradenburg said.
“Batik is a very tightly woven fabric. To me, maybe that would be better. I've not seen anything else out there. But I have been doing some batik and besides that, I like batik.”
FACE ART
The Foundation of CVPH was approached by people, who saw the homemade masks online.
“That these were being made for other hospitals around the country,” Kerry Haley, Associate Vice President of Philanthropy, said.
“They approached us asking if this is something that we would be interested in accepting as donations.”
The Foundation looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol and spoke in-house to Infection Control experts.
“It looks like we can indeed use them,” Haley said.
“We don't use them specifically for direct patient care but for our ancillary employees who are here in the hospital and want to use a mask. They can use these and that means we can save our other health-grade masks for our staff who are working directly with patients.
It's going to be a tremendous help with our supplies and also going to provide extra comfort for our employees.”
Hulbert Supply on Route 3 is the drop-off location for the homemade masks.
“We just got our first batch in today,” Haley said.
“We have another collection that we will be getting from them later today. So, we're going to hopefully get some in circulation as soon as tomorrow. I think we'll have quite a variety. It really will be pieces of arts.”
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
There are approximately 120 CVQG-NY members and a good portion of them participate in Community Outreach.
“When this all started to happened and we couldn't go and do our Community Outreach gathering, we decided to go online and start doing it through the Facebook group,” Janet Altman, Community Outreach coordinator, said.
“So we made a group and opened it up to everybody who wants to do face masks. The masks are going to a couple of places. ARC has requested masks. Meadowbrook has requested masks. Evergreen Townhouse Community has requested mask and obviously CVPH has requested masks.”
Altman has no idea how many masks the Guild has made.
“At this point, we're just making them and pushing them out,” she said.
“A couple of our gals made like 25 a piece, which that is great. Not all the masks are going over here though. I know that we have a couple of Guild members out of the Saranac Lake area, and they are donating over to the hospital up there.”
HEART OF GOLD
Heather Martin of Willsboro, an emergency medical technician at CVPH, praised the efforts of the mask makers. Among those are her mother, Kelly Denton of Lewis.
"People like my mother have the heart of gold," she said. "They are taking extra time out of their daily work day for the people on the front lines."
"People like my mother, have to work from home, homeschool the kids, and still have time to sew all of these masks. Many people from the community have stepped up and assisted with materials and help with cutting out the fabric," she said.
For Denton, those helpers include friend Kathy Phinney, who has offered to donate material while friend Tina Bigelow has offered to help cut the fabric for Denton to sew the masks from.
Denton is selling the masks for personal use for $2 a piece, with funds raised being donated to local charities.
WASH YOUR HANDS
Martin noted that the masks weren't perfect for holding back the spread of the virus, but "it's better than nothing at all."
"Also, I can’t stress enough to always wash your hands," the EMT said.
Praised on Facebook for her efforts, Denton simply explained: "I am no hero, just someone who loves to sew and help people."
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
HOMEMADE MASKS
Sewing Tips:
From a worker in the laundry, since the masks are washed in very hot water and ironed, 100% cotton is best. Due to the hot water and ironing, 18-inch cloth ties work better than elastic.
Cloth ties: I am using my collection of bias tape from my dress making days. Some people are using the salvage from sides of the material. Other are cutting a strip of fabric 1 1/2 to 2 inches wide.
Iron the long strip in half. Then open it up. Press raw edges in almost to the first fold. Fold in half again. Your raw edges will be encased. Stitch.
Websites from two hospitals (Deaconess, Dartmouth Hitchcock) do use elastic in their directions for face masks.
Mask Patterns Online:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9RWII2-5_4&feature=youtu.be
https://sweetredpoppy.com/how-to-sew-a-surgical-face-mask/
https://freesewing.org/docs/patterns/fu/instructions/
https://turbanproject.com/patterns
https://www.deaconess.com/How-to-make-a-Face-Mask
Source: Alyce Fradenburg, President of the Champlain Valley Quilters' Guild-NY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.