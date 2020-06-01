SARANAC LAKE - Scientists at a biomedical research facility here recently joined the front lines in the global race to counter the new deadly, and highly contagious, coronavirus disease - COVID-19.
"We were watching the virus unfold back in January and February. When an epidemic became a pandemic, we knew we had to engage," Atsuo Kuki, Ph.D., president and director of the Trudeau Institute in Saranac Lake.
Kuki said they are currently engaged in studies to find new drugs and treatment options for those with COVID-19.
PROMISING DRUG
One promising drug therapy is the use of an experimental broad-spectrum anti-viral drug Remdisivir. A drug developed by Gilead Sciences, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in California.
"This is an experimental drug that has been effective in treating other Corona viruses by blocking a protein within the virus structure," Kuki said.
Remdesivir has shown to be effective against Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), both viruses in the corona family.
Kuki said there are seven viruses in the corona family, COVID-19 is the seventh but ironically, not the most deadly.
"If you get SARS or MERS, you're much more likely to die. In terms of lethality, COVID-19 is moderate," he said.
According to Kuki, it takes very little of the COVID-19 virus transmitted to our eyes, nose, or mouth to make us sick. It is this highly contagious nature that is unique to COVID-19.
"All three of these viruses are bad."
PLANNING STAGES
Trudeau Institute is involved in the early planning stages of a targeted role in the development of a vaccine.
"I have never seen such a single-minded, single-focused, joint-coordinated effort in the scientific and biomedical community then today, this is the largest deployment in the scientific community. It is like the space race was in the 1960s," Kuki said.
Trudeau Institute is working on one small piece of the vaccine puzzle.
"It is a team effort; Trudeau is a small independent non-profit. We have to be selective and make the most of our time, and we know how to do that."
Kuki said Trudeau Institute is explicitly working with some of the proteins within the COVID-19 virus. By altering the proteins within a virus they are less likely to replicate and spread.
According to Kuki, vaccines can take several years to develop. First out of the gate in treating infected COVID-19 patients is the use of the anti-viral Remdesivir, followed by antibodies from recovered COVID-19 patients. These antibodies can attack the virus.
"If I were sick today, sign me up for the clinical trial to receive an infusion of antibodies from the patients who have recovered from COVID-19," he said.
ANTIBODIES
According to the Centers for Disease Control website, antibodies help fight off infections and provide immunity from getting the disease again.
In Syracuse, Upstate Medical College is currently engaged in a clinical trial to obtain antibodies from the plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients through blood donations.
Darryl Geddes, a spokesperson for Upstate Medical College, says folks have a couple of options for donation.
"If recovered COVID patients want to participate through Upstate Medical College, and have the area hospitals receive the benefit of the donation, they would need to screen here and donate in the Syracuse area. Otherwise, they can register directly with the Red Cross and donate at a different location the plasma would go into a national plasma bank," he said.
At a Georgetown University forum on pandemic preparedness in 2017 immunologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci who advised six presidents on infectious diseases, said a U.S. president would experience a wide-spread disease outbreak at some point.
"He is right, he is very right, COVID-19 is not a surprise to the scientific community or the global health community and Trudeau Institute is part of the global health community," Kuki said.
10 YEARS
Under normal circumstances it can take anywhere from five to 10 years to develop a vaccine.
"The one thing in favor of having a vaccine on the market quicker is the fact there are currently twelve major efforts underway running in parallel, globally," he said.
However, Kuki said it is extremely unlikely we will have a vaccine in 2020 or the first 18 months that you would want to give to hundreds of millions of people.
"At the end of the day you are going to want a second vaccine because you can push something out in 12 or 18 months, it's going to be OK for some people, but not for others. You are going to want to have choices," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.