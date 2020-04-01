PLATTSBURGH — New Yorkers in the North Country and beyond are citing trouble filing unemployment claims, but, Deb Cleary says, keep trying.
"(There's) lots of frustration with the system," the CEO and president of staffing agency ETS Inc. said. "The local Department of Labor is trying to keep up, but the system is overloaded.
People are scared and frustrated, but the main message is to keep trying — you will get through eventually."
CARES ACT
To offer some relief during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act opened up unemployment to many who wouldn't traditionally qualify for such benefits.
Under the act, self-employed workers and independent contractors, as well as workers with limited work histories, who were all out of work due to the global crisis, would now be eligible.
The Act also expanded unemployment benefits, which, in New York State, typically fund somewhere between 40 percent and 45 percent of one's earnings.
The New York Times recently reported that the average worker earned about $1,000 per week, and would, therefore, have received a little under half of that via prior unemployment pay structures.
Under the CARES Act, those individuals would get an extra $600 to bump them closer to their typical weekly earnings.
BIG SPIKE
The ongoing crisis, mixed with the added legislation, caused, what Deanna Cohen called, an "unprecedented inundation" to the New York State Department of Labor's system.
Cohen, the deputy director of communications there, said calls were up by 16,000 percent.
"Between Monday, March 23 and Saturday, March 28th, the Department of Labor’s phone system recorded over 8.2 million calls," she said, "compared to just 50,000 in a typical week."
And traffic to the state's online filing system was up by nearly 900 percent, receiving 3.4 million visits during those six days, as well.
REDUCE VOLUME
The department's plan to tackle the upped volume was two-fold, Cohen said, and part one was to actually try and reduce it.
"We are asking New Yorkers to help reduce the surge by only filing unemployment insurance claims on certain days," she said.
Those days were based on the first letter of the person's last name, as follows:
• Monday: Last names that start with letters A through F.
• Tuesday: Last names that start with the letters G through N.
• Wednesday: Last names that start with the letters O through Z.
• Thursday, Friday, Saturday: All last names.
Cohen said the process was also being streamlined for quicker service and some pieces were becoming automated, "so there are fewer reasons a filer has to call the hotline."
UP CAPACITY
Part two was to increase the department's overall capacity.
To do so, the state's Department of Labor added hundreds of additional workers to assist its current 700 staff members tasked with monitoring the unemployment hotline.
The added employees were either re-assigned, borrowed from other agencies or hired from the outside; as of Wednesday, most were being trained.
Cohen said 20 servers had been added to support the web's capacity and said the call center had extended its hours to the following:
• Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
• Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.
"In addition, the Department of Labor is processing applications on Sundays," Cohen said.
'EVERYONE'S HAVING TROUBLE'
Cleary said some non-essential ETS clients have had to shut down operations during the pandemic, leaving the ETS employees who worked for them, left to file unemployment claims.
Once they file, Cleary said ETS gets notified.
"We have to go into the system to verify the information is correct," she said, adding that she has heard complaints about the overloaded system.
"We've been processing dozens of claims on our end, while, at the same time, trying to match those people up with the opportunities that are available.
I think people are worried that their situation is unique, but it's across the board. Everyone is having trouble."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.