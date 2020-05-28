PLATTSBURGH — Free WiFi is coming soon to Trinity Park.
A partnership between internet service provider PrimeLink's parent group the Champlain Telephone Company and the City of Plattsburgh, the move was a byproduct of the pandemic, which, PrimeLink Sales and Marketing Director Vicki Marking said, had drastically altered things.
"Everyone started doing school remotely, working remotely — it became this whole new world overnight," she told The Press-Republican.
"We certainly knew how important the internet was, but when this pandemic started, it just became that much more so."
NORTHERN TIER HOTSPOTS
Around since 1903, the Champlain Telephone Company offers residential and commercial services throughout Champlain, Mooers, Mooers Forks, Rouses Point and Altona.
In recent months, the telecommunications group has set up four free WiFi locations throughout the northern tier at:
• The Altona Volunteer Fire Department on the Devil's Den Road in Altona
• Borderview Grocery on Ridge Road in Champlain
• The American Legion Post 912 on Pratt Street in Rouses Point
• The Town of Mooers Offices on Route 11 in Mooers
THE SOLUTION
Marking said the Altona Volunteer Fire Department was the first to get the wireless internet through this initiative.
"They actually approached us," she said. "They wanted to help students at schools in the area that didn't have internet access at home.
"We wanted to be a part of the solution."
The sales and marketing director said the system had been so successful that the internet provider thought, with upstate New Yorkers unable to access free WiFi at coffee shops or libraries during this time, more of these free hotspots were needed.
TRINITY PARK
Trinity Park, which sits between City Hall Place and Margaret Street in the City of Plattsburgh, will be the fifth location.
"Putting one in the City of Plattsburgh — it just made sense," Marking said, adding that the small park was selected for its central location.
"It's a nice, good common area and people are generally out on foot," she said. "People can safely social distance and still use the WiFi."
The City Common Council recently OK'd an agreement with the internet service provider for the service and Marking expects it to be in place within the next two weeks or so.
The agreement was to last 60 days, or as long as the COVID-19 restrictions were in place.
"We're going to keep evaluating it with the city to see what makes sense and if it's being used," Marking said.
'REALLY GREAT GESTURE'
City Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) thought the incoming WiFi was "really fantastic."
Gibbs, a teacher at Peru Central School District, said many students had struggled since moving to distance learning.
"We've had many families in the North Country, not just in the school district that I teach in, (who) just don't have access to WiFi and they haven't been able to maintain their assignments," she said.
"I think that it's a really great gesture."
TELEHEALTH WIFI
PrimeLink has also set up free WiFi at the Hudson Headwaters Health Network locations in Champlain, Plattsburgh, Ticonderoga, Fort Edward and Glens Falls.
During the pandemic, patients could meet with doctors virtually via telehealth visits and the added wireless internet, accessible from the health centers's parking lots, enabled "patients without access to reliable internet service to be able to access telehealth visits with their health care provider," a recent PrimeLink release says.
The agreements would also be offered for 60 days, or until the health crisis subsided.
"Telehealth allows us to see for ourselves how the patient may be feeling, while ensuring that we maintain the important relationships between our patients and clinical staff during this time of social distancing," Hudson Headwaters Chief Medical Informatics Officer Dr. Kevin Gallagher says in the release.
"But we also understand that some people may not have reliable internet connections. PrimeLink has helped us develop a solution that will be incredibly beneficial for our patients."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.