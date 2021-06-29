AKWESASNE — Effective Friday, individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors under the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's jurisdiction, with the exception of all tribal facilities, the tribe's Emergency Operations Center announced.
According to a press release, the easing of the restriction is in response to increasing vaccination numbers and how no COVID-19 cases have been reported during the prior 23 days.
"Non-vaccinated individuals are asked to please comply, as wearing a mask is an important safety measure to help prevent the spread of the virus," the release said.
"It not only protects yourself, but also those who cannot receive the vaccine due to their age or health condition."
Those with non-emergency matters can call the Emergency Operations Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 518-320-0019.
