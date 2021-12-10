PLATTSBURGH — New COVID-19 cases reported in the tri-county area from Tuesday through Thursday numbered in the hundreds.
SEVEN DEATHS
The Clinton County Health Department posted a collective 140 additional cases over that time period, as well as two additional coronavirus-related deaths of county residents.
As of Thursday, 296 residents were in isolation and 630 were in precautionary quarantine after potentially being exposed.
Essex County Health Department shared that 114 new cases had emerged since the agency's Monday report. A total of 185 residents were in isolation.
ECHD had reported Wednesday that five COVID-related deaths occurred this week, three associated with a newer cluster at the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
HOLIDAY SEASON
Franklin County Public Health said 182 new cases had been detected, and the active total Thursday was 328.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported 18 new cases in Akwesasne's southern portion.
The tribe had 33 active cases, compared with three this time last year.
"The large number of cases reported today is concerning going into the holiday season," the tribe said in a press release.
"As a result, we kindly ask individuals to please stay in your immediate bubble, social distance, wear a mask in public places, wash your hands often and please stay home if you are sick."
Four tribal members remained hospitalized, though two were not considered active cases.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said the Plattsburgh facility had 19 COVID-positive patients Thursday, five of whom were in the intensive care unit.
CVPH Vice President for Population Health and Information Services Dr. Wouter Rietsema said during a press conference Wednesday that 60% to 70% of the hospital's COVID patients tend to be unvaccinated.
Among the very sick, that number is closer to 90%.
GET VACCINATED
All New Yorkers age 5 or older are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
You can also go to vaccinefinder.org/search/ to find clinics and locations by zip code and preferred vaccine, text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.
Go to tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
