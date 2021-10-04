PLATTSBURGH — Local county health departments reported almost 300 new COVID cases since Thursday.
Clinton County Health Department shared that, collectively, 139 new cases had been detected.
A total of 262 people remained in isolation due to testing positive Monday, and an additional 459 were in precautionary quarantine, the agency said in its update.
Franklin County Public Health saw 118 positive results come back.
Of the 178 active cases under its supervision, nine were among inmates: six at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, one at Upstate Correctional Facility and two at Franklin County Jail, all of which are located in Malone.
FCPH said a total of 479 people were in either isolation or quarantine countywide.
Essex County Health Department posted 41 new COVID cases, 16 of which were among fully vaccinated individuals.
That county's active case total was 93 Monday.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported 14 new coronavirus cases in Akwesasne's southern portion since last Friday.
The tribe continued to monitor 28 active cases, one of whom was hospitalized with severe symptoms, as well as 15 people in quarantine.
"We wish them all a safe recovery and urge everyone to please choose to get vaccinated," the tribe said in a press release.
Information on where to get vaccinated is available at vaccines.gov and listed on page A8.
Go to tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
