PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments reported one new COVID-related death and more than 400 new cases from Friday through Monday.
NEW CASES
Franklin County Public Health posted the fatality Friday, bringing the death toll there to 25 since the start of the pandemic. The county saw 81 new cases over the four-day period, and FCPH was monitoring 120 active cases Monday, two of whom were Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmates.
Clinton County Health Department announced 137 new cases, with 211 residents in isolation and 312 in precautionary quarantine at the start of the week.
Essex County Health Department said 101 new cases were detected and the active case total in the county was 195.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported four new cases Friday, and no new cases over the weekend.
As of Monday, five cases remained in the southern portion of Akwesasne, the lowest since Aug. 25, according to a tribal press release. Two were hospitalized. An additional 10 people were in quarantine.
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said, as of Monday, there were 22 COVID-positive patients in the Plattsburgh facility, two of whom were in the ICU.
GET TESTED, VACCINATED
COVID testing is available throughout the tri-county area.
Go to tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
All residents age 5 or older are currently eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
CCHD said many local pharmacies are offering appointments to 5- to 11-year-olds this week, and advised families to check with pediatric providers about their plans for vaccine rollout.
Information on where to get vaccinated is available at vaccines.gov and listed on page A8.
