PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments have reported more than 700 new COVID cases and two coronavirus-related deaths since last week.
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said, as of Thursday, there were 14 COVID patients in the Plattsburgh facility, four of whom were in the intensive care unit.
TWO NEW DEATHS
Since Nov. 11, the Clinton County Health Department has posted 255 additional cases and one death, making for 45 in Clinton County since the pandemic began.
As of Thursday, 214 people were in isolation due to testing positive, while 460 were in precautionary quarantine.
Essex County Health Department shared notification of 145 cases over the preceding week, as well as one fatality.
"The individual was unvaccinated and hospitalized prior to passing from complications due to their COVID illness," ECHD Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said.
"This latest death brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 40 in Essex County."
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported 10 new cases in the southern portion of Akwesasne.
As of Wednesday, there were 10 active cases under the tribe's jurisdiction, three of whom were hospitalized, and 22 people in quarantine.
HIGHEST NUMBER
Franklin County Public Health saw the highest number of new cases, with a cumulative 321 reported from Nov. 11 through Nov. 18.
County Manager Donna Kissane reported high transmission in the county throughout the week. On Thursday, the agency was monitoring 291 active cases.
FCPH put out a press release earlier this week saying high numbers of COVID cases were occurring from seasonal and other celebratory gatherings, and recommending that residents get tested before and after gatherings.
The agency also said those who have symptoms of COVID should self-isolate and get tested.
"To reduce transmission and help prevent the spread of the virus, wear a mask; socially distance (six feet apart); wash hands and surfaces; and stay home if you are sick and get vaccinated," the agency said.
