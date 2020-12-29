PLATTSBURGH — The number of active COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area reached 465 Monday.
Clinton County Health Department reported 102 new positive cases since Thursday for a total of 195. Franklin County was close behind with 194 active cases, and Essex County noted 76.
'DO NOT WAIT'
CCHD Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said her agency was already seeing an increase in positive cases since Thanksgiving and anticipated the numbers would continue to rise.
"The short answer is COVID is everywhere," she said. "Many people can't pinpoint where they got it, others are getting it from close contact at work, many from gatherings with friends and family."
She estimated that 15 of the county's new cases were among inmates.
Flynn advised those who have been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case to self-quarantine as soon as possible.
"Do not wait for a call from contact tracers. Our contact tracers are working diligently to contact everyone impacted, but with an increasing number of cases we ask our community members to be patient."
According to CCHD's update, in addition to the 195 lab-confirmed positive case-patients in isolation, 660 people were in quarantine either due to recent travel or being close contacts.
STAY HOME
Flynn added that those who have been tested and are waiting for their results need to stay home.
"If you aren’t feeling well, stay home and call your health care provider.
"Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus and may include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea."
FRANKLIN COUNTY
A total of 1,091 people within Franklin County were under quarantine or isolation orders as of Monday, according to Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane.
Those included prison inmates. Kissane noted that, in the most recent numbers provided to the county by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 50 Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmates were on isolation and 153 were quarantined. At Upstate Correctional Facility, 19 inmates were in isolation and 56 were quarantined.
The county saw 14 new cases and 19 recoveries since Sunday.
ESSEX COUNTY
Essex County Health Department reported 43 new cases since Wednesday, five of whom were inmates.
The rest were spread across multiple towns. Ticonderoga had the most, with 10 new cases, followed by Chesterfield and North Elba, each with seven.
