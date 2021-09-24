PLATTSBURGH — Tri-county area health departments were monitoring more than 500 active COVID cases as of Thursday.
Clinton County Health Department reported 40 new cases for a total of 255 in isolation. An additional 791 people had been placed under quarantine orders.
Franklin County Public Health posted 35 new cases. Of the 225 active cases it was monitoring, four were among inmates in Franklin Correctional Facility and Franklin County Jail.
That agency had placed 657 people under isolation and quarantine orders.
Essex County Health Department had a total of 71 people in isolation, reporting 44 new cases since Monday.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center said 11 new positive cases had been detected for an active total of 33 in the southern portion of Akwesasne. Seventy tribal members were in quarantine.
SCHOOL-RELATED CASES
During the Clinton County Legislature's regular meeting Wednesday, CCHD Director of Public Health John Kanoza said at least 50% to 60% of the county's cases were related to local K-12 schools.
Down in Essex County, 25% of the newly-announced cases occurred in individuals younger than 18, ECHD Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said. She noted that, like the rest of the country and state, the county was seeing increases in cases among school-aged children unable to get vaccinated.
Kanoza said school testing, offered by CCHD in partnership with Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES and funded by a state grant, had started, with Saranac schools beginning to implement it this week.
He explained that student testing breaks down into two parts, both of which require consent from parents or guardians: weekly random asymptomatic testing and, separate from that, symptomatic testing should a student come into school with a runny nose, headache, fever and the like.
"We kind of fear what we're going to find out, though, once that school testing really ramps up," Kanoza told legislators.
"As you know, we've heard for a long time, and we've been doing this for (coming up on) two years, ... a lot of kids, when they get COVID, asymptomatic. You just never know."
VACCINE WORKING
Whitmarsh said 12 of the new Essex County cases were vaccinated. According to Kanoza, about half of Clinton County's cases were breakthrough cases.
Both said the vaccine was doing its job.
"Our data shows that the vaccine continues to be very effective in preventing severe disease, hospitalizations and deaths," Whitmarsh said.
Kanoza said people who want to get vaccinated after contracting COVID are coming in little by little, and that he read in a medical journal that those previously infected with COVID who then get vaccinated have the highest level of protection against the virus.
Scientists have termed this combination of natural and vaccine-created immunity as "hybrid immunity."
"That person represents a person who's got it coming, I call it, from both ways," Kanoza said.
DO OUR PART
Officials continued to push COVID precautions.
"Throughout the pandemic for the past year, we heard from residents of the county their desire to have schools and businesses stay open," Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane wrote in her daily update.
"It is critical that we all do our part to combat COVID-19."
The tribe's emergency operations center advised people to treat everyone as if they are positive and adhere to the following protective measures:
• Stay in your immediate family bubble.
• Wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose in all public places.
• Stay at least six feet apart from others who don’t live with you.
• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water.
• Avoid large gatherings and poorly-ventilated spaces.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Please choose to get vaccinated.
TESTING, VACCINATION
Information on how to get vaccinated is listed on page A8.
CCHD has compiled a list of testing resources in Clinton County: tinyurl.com/sb3ujsu4.
You can also go to tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.