PAUL SMITHS — No Paul Smith's College students or faculty tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the entire fall semester, the institution announced Tuesday.
Interim President Jon C. Strauss noted that other colleges found coronavirus was introduced through contact with local communities.
"With our 14,000-acre forested campus 10 miles from the nearest town, most external contact is with trees and trees don't spread COVID,” he said in a statement.
Students, administration, faculty and staff included, there are more than 800 people on-campus.
Strauss explained that students and employees were tested about 10 days into the fall semester, which established a baseline of zero infections.
Students who subsequently complained of COVID-like symptoms were tested and quarantined until negative results came back, according to a press release.
A random group of 30 to 50 campus community members were tested on a weekly basis, and all those samples came back negative despite in-person, though masked and socially-distanced, instruction.
"We owe our success to a number of factors, including a strong COVID management plan stressing social distancing, masks and avoiding groups, rigorously self-policed by community members motivated to protect their own health, of course, but primarily to protect their community,” Strauss said.
“We have a self-administered daily questionnaire via cell phone app that raised awareness and reported symptoms, and a somewhat isolated campus on 14,000 acres with very few visitors.”
He hopes the school's success in mitigating coronavirus spread, as well as its location and healthy environment, will be noticed by high school seniors and their parents.
“We expect that our success in this regard will prove to be an important factor in encouraging prospective students to enroll next year."
Paul Smith's will resume classes in late January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.