PLATTSBURGH — For Ronnie Rinn and his son Jason Rinn, picking up trash these days has gotten a bit more interesting.
"We try to keep our distance from customers, but we don't see too many anyway when we are out and about picking up," Ronnie Rinn, owner of R. Rinn Light Hauling in Plattsburgh, said.
"We're careful."
The recent pandemic of COVID-19 has caused many businesses to close as health officials try to stem the spread of the virus.
Trash hauling has been deemed essential, along with a list of other businesses, allowing Rinn and his contemporaries to continue their routes.
Rinn said most of the garbage they pick up is in tied bags so they don't have to worry too much about getting infected from loose garbage.
Much of it is placed curbside for easy pickup.
"We always wear gloves anyway. That's mandatory," he said.
"Most of it is all tied up and neat, but once in awhile we get a mess and we have to use caution."
Rinn said customers have been good about putting out their garbage and keeping their distance.
"We pay attention and take care of ourselves, but it hasn't really been that big a deal so far," he said.
"Jason and I were talking about it and nobody seems to be in a panic."
