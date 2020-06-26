PLATTSBURGH — A protest in support of transgender individuals' rights will take place at Trinity Park on Sunday.
The Trans Rights are Human Rights Protest is "an opportunity for the transgender community to be heard and for Plattsburgh to be an ally and show its support for the transgender community," organizer Sage Wolf of Plattsburgh said.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH
A march will not accompany the protest, but it will feature speakers who are transgender individuals and parents of transgender children. There will also be a voter registration booth.
In the interest of COVID-19 safety precautions, face masks, hand sanitizer and gloves will be provided, Wolf said, adding that those who do not feel well are encouraged to remain home.
As of Thursday evening, the protest's Facebook event page showed 76 people had marked they were going and 209 were interested.
"This protest means a lot to me because oftentimes, at most, transgender people feel tolerated and, at worst, we're being murdered for being ourselves, especially transgender people of color who not only have to deal with transphobia but racism as well," he said.
"We are tired, and not the sort of tired that makes us want to not stand up and keep walking but the tired that makes us shout, 'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!'"
STONEWALL ANNIVERSARY
Wolf believes there is a lot of overlap between conversations about trans rights and other discussions currently taking place about the need to end systemic racism and police brutality.
"These have always been part of the concerns for/from transgender people," he said.
"We fight for black transgender women. Black transgender women were the first ones to start the LGBT movement to seek equality, the Stonewall riots."
The Trans Rights are Human Rights Protest coincides with the 51st anniversary of the beginning of the Stonewall riots, largely considered the start of the LGBTQIA+ rights movement.
The demonstrations, which continued into early July 1969, were set off by police raiding the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City.
Wolf said that, unlike organizers of the recent Black Lives Matter protest, those in charge of Sunday's event are not organizing with City Police, in part because they will not be marching out of Trinity Park.
"It would also feel wrong because it will be the anniversary of the Stonewall riots," he added.
SAME RIGHTS
Wolf noted that, while New York's GENDA (Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act) law may currently protect transgender and gender non-conforming New Yorkers, "the future for equality and our safety, especially concerning all of the states of America, should not be uncertain.
"We should have all the same rights and protections as any other human being no matter who and where we are in this country."
On June 15, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that individuals could not be fired for their sexuality or gender identity.
But just three days prior, the Trump administration finalized a rule that would remove nondiscrimination protections for transgender people when it comes to their health care and health insurance. It is set to go into effect by mid-August.
The rule drew ire both for its content and timing: June is Pride Month and June 12, the day the final version of the rule was announced, was the fourth anniversary of the massacre at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, in which 49 people were killed.
'WE JUST WANT TO LIVE'
Transgender youth need to know there is a future and that there will always be people to stand up for what is right, Wolf continued.
"When the voices of our oppressors are louder than the support, it can often feel like the whole world is against us."
Wolf lost a transgender friend — who was like a little sibling to him — to suicide two years ago.
"I can't fight for their future anymore, but I can fight for the future of everyone else who may feel like my friend did; a future where it's not a struggle to exist," he said.
"We just want to live. Our lives matter. We are people. Human beings. None of this should be controversial."
IF YOU GO
The Trans Rights are Human Rights Protest is slated to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28 at Trinity Park in the City of Plattsburgh.
Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer will be provided, though those who do not feel well are encouraged to stay home due to COVID-19 concerns.
For more information, visit the event's Facebook page at tinyurl.com/ybdwb9jy.
