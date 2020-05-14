Trades Union president feels No. Co. construction teams are ready to be back

PLATTSBURGH — Dave Hoover says when New York State pressed PAUSE, more than 200 area construction workers were stopped in their tracks.
Hoover, president of the Plattsburgh-Saranac Lake Building & Construction Trades Council, guessed about one-third of construction jobs were hit, including those working on state projects, federal projects and/or municipal infrastructure for things like water and sewer.
"Most of those were shut down completely," he told The Press-Republican Wednesday.
PHASE ONE
Under the state's four-phase reopening plan, dubbed New York Forward, construction fell under Phase One.
That meant, pending completion of the governor's continued executive order, which was to last through Friday, May 15, certain sectors of business could reopen using various precautions and other pandemic-related measures.
The plan was to take a regional approach and required sections of the state to meet seven health-related criteria before becoming eligible.
The North Country was approved Wednesday morning, via an announcement by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
Other Phase One industries included retail, for curbside pickup and delivery, manufacturing and wholesale trade, as well as agriculture, fishing and hunting.
MONTHS DELAY
The governor's order had been first introduced in March, closing schools and many nonessential businesses, but also cutting nonessential office staffs in half and/or requiring workers to work from home, if applicable.
Hoover said, even with construction groups returning to work in coming days, many projects would be delayed.
"I know some of the jobs that are going to be put back are going to have trouble," he said, noting losses in office workforce.
"We're probably going to be, realistically, four, five months behind just getting started," he continued. "So, if the job was going to start at the end of March, I'd guess we're going to start at the end of June, early July."
SAFE PRACTICES
One criteria for reopening was having a COVID-19 Exposure Action Plan/Policy.
In his chats with area construction groups, Hoover said many were scrambling to find the necessary personal protective equipment for their workers, like facemasks and hand sanitizer.
If running water for handwashing became a requirement, Hoover thought that would be one of several difficulties faced by the industry, just due to the nature of the job.
"There's a lot of times where you're going to be within six feet of your working partner," he said. "You're going to have to be diligent with your masks and safety glasses and stuff like that.
You're just going to have to make sure you have safe practices."
PROJECT FUNDING
Another worry was funding.
Hoover noted that federal aid might be needed to help some New York State projects continue forward.
"There is a fair amount of state work in the area, in all three of our counties," Hoover said of Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
"If we don't get any help from the federal government, I would imagine some of the state projects would get pushed back or just scrapped."
That related to jobs within North Country municipalities, but also their school districts and jails.
Hoover hoped to hear more on this in the next few months or so.
'EVERYBODY IS READY'
All in all, Hoover thought the return to work would be welcomed among the area's construction community.
While some other industries have had employee pushback regarding a reopening, the Trades Council president said he hadn't dealt with that in his tri-county reach.
"For the most part, I think, everybody is ready," he said. "Most everybody that's in the construction industry is pretty resilient.
We're out here in the wintertime and its sometimes minus 10, minus 15 with winds blowing at 30 mph," he continued.
"But we've also never seen anything like this before."
