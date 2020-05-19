PLATTSBURGH — Supervisor Michael Cashman says Town of Plattsburgh recreation will have a different look and feel this summer.
The municipality's 11 parks will have temporary precautions, to be evaluated on a season by season basis, due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Town of Plattsburgh is not letting go of its recreation program," Cashman said.
"We are finding the best practices and also taking this opportunity to find new ways to recreate. Things will look and feel differently, but we look forward to the future when we can do more of the usual recreation."
MOTHBALLED PARKS
Safety precautions at all town-owned parks include the removal of park swings, closed playground equipment and closed basketball courts.
While not complete closures, Cashman said three Town of Plattsburgh parks would also be "mothballed."
"We will be temporarily not having activities at West Plattsburgh, South Plattsburgh and Guy Cedar," the supervisor said.
"We will reduce the mowing schedule at these parks and not have formal activities there, which will help save time and energy."
DISC GOLF CONTINUES
In following with New York Forward phases, Cashman said tennis courts would be open for recreation.
Cadyville Recreation Park, which sits on the Goddeau Road in Cadyville, would remain open — with its own precautions.
On top of the above changes, this park would open up its 18-hole disc golf course for socially-distant recreation.
While baskets have been removed to help limit possible virus transmission, players would still be able to throw discs, but were to keep a minimum six-foot distance from one another or wear a face covering if they could not, only allow a max of four players per hole and not touch any part of the remaining targets.
Cashman compared basket removal to precautions being taken at traditional golf courses.
"We're really proud of the disc golf course," he said. "It really is a fabulous amenity."
NO SWIMMING
The Town Board also determined that the nearby Cadyville Beach, on Route 3, would not be open for swimming this summer and, therefore, would not be re-hiring lifeguards for the season.
Traditionally, the supervisor said an average of 10 lifeguards would be hired year after year.
"We felt that it was too much responsibility to put on our lifeguards, who are there to be serving the water and not the social distancing that occurs on the postage stamp of the Cadyville Beach," Cashman said.
"And, furthermore, there were concerns about someone being rescued, including mouth-to-mouth."
That beach was hoped to be open as a "waterfront park," keeping its kayak storage area open to renters and allowing kayakers and others to enter the water there.
ADVISORY COMMITTEE
The Town Board also planned to assemble a 10-person Recreation Advisory Committee of town residents looking to help the municipality plan for recreation during the rest of the pandemic and beyond.
Those interested were asked to contact the town and complete an application.
