PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman wants to remind residents to think before they flush.
The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is sending many people home from work as New York State pushes forward with greater social distancing regulations, including 50 percent of the town’s employees.
While there are no issues with the town’s waste water system at the moment, Cashman is warning against the overuse of “flushable products” at a time when many toilet paper shelves in local stores lie empty.
“Although labeled flushable, many of them don’t break down as easily as toilet paper,” Cashman said. “This can result in pump failures and blockages that result in sewer backups.”
He added that the remaining staff will still be dedicated to maintaining all of the town’s necessary functions, but that the reduced staff will make repairs more difficult if something goes wrong.
