PLATTSBURGH — Higher trash production was likely inevitable with most North Country residents sheltering at home, but the town of Plattsburgh is reminding residents that it still needs to be disposed of properly.
“Every year we experience a period when people will dump trash along the side of our roads,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“We have noticed, since the onset of COVID-19, there has been an increase at some of our parks and along the shoulders of town roads.”
FIVE, SIX BAGS
Cashman added that the increase has been seen municipality-wide at a variety of locations, with town employees even finding five or six bags of garbage at a time.
“We continue to increase our patrols of locations throughout the town,” Cashman said.
“We want to remind people to be responsible, because, if we can, we will hold people accountable to the full extent of the law.”
COST TO TAXPAYERS
Cashman wanted to remind residents that they should also stay vigilant, because any time spent by town employees cleaning up the illegally-dumped garbage will mean more taxpayer funds spent.
“When somebody does illegal dumping, it’s at the cost of the taxpayers overall,” Cashman said.
Anyone with information on any illegal dumping should report it to local law enforcement first, Cashman said, as well as letting his office know.
One person who dumped garbage has been identified and referred to Clinton County Sheriffs, he added.
The Schuyler Falls Clinton County Landfill location is still open, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, as well as noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.
