PLATTSBURGH - A Town of Plattsburgh employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee will be following CCHD isolation orders, according to a news release.
Due to the holidays, the employee has not been on site for a number of days and trace is not connected to the work environment.
"Our top priority continues to be the public health and the safety of employees and the community at large," a statement said.
"The Town of Plattsburgh is strictly following our COVID-19 Safety Plan. This a reminder how we must all be vigilant. Working as a community to protect each other."
Wear a mask, social distance by six feet and regularly sanitize your hands, the release said.
The Town of Plattsburgh Buildings and Offices will remain locked to limit the possible exposure to COVID-19 so that we can continue to maintain essential services, the release said.
Those admitted for entry will be based on appointments, deliveries and on a case by case basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.