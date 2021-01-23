PLATTSBURGH — A Town of Plattsburgh employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee will be following Clinton County Health Department’s isolation orders, according to a news release from the town.
Other team members were traced for possible exposure to the virus and will be contacted internally and asked to get tested, the release said.
In the meantime, the Town of Plattsburgh’s office space will undergo a deep clean today.
“Our top priority continues to be the public health and the safety of employees and the community at large. The Town of Plattsburgh is strictly following our COVID-19 Safety Plan,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“Even still, the town is not immune. This should serve as a reminder of how we must all be vigilant. Working as a community to protect each other. We are doing all these things to protect one another but also protect our healthcare system.”
The Town of Plattsburgh’s building and offices will remain locked to limit possible exposure and to continue to maintain essential services, Cashman said.
“We encourage the public to please use the town’s drop box, to mail in items or use online service whenever possible,” Cashman said.
“Those admitted for entry will be based on appointments, deliveries and on a case-by-case basis.”
Cashman also noted what the CCHD has asked of residents recently:
“With the significant uptick in cases we are seeing, we ask that residents limit their time in the community as much as possible. Stick to essential trips or visits like going to work or school, medical appointments or shopping for necessities.
"Shopping trips should be limited to single-person trips to avoid unnecessary crowding in stores. Continue to practice prevention methods such as wearing a mask that goes over your nose AND mouth; keeping at least six feet between yourself and others; avoiding crowds and gatherings; washing your hands often or using a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol; staying home when you are sick and; reducing contact with those who do not live in your household.
"We all have to be part of protecting each other, our families, our friends and our community. I also call upon folks when it is their time and can secure the vaccine that everyone takes it.”
