PLATTSBURGH - A Town of Plattsburgh employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said they believe the exposure was contained to one area.
The employee will be following Clinton County Health Department isolation orders.
"I want to thank them for coming forward. We have become aware of some possible exposure to team members," Cashman said in a statement.
"Those individuals are being contacted internally. These traced team members have been instructed to get a COVID-19 test. Safety protocols are being followed with these team members."
The Town of Plattsburgh office space underwent a deep clean on Sunday.
"Our top priority continues to be the public health and the safety of employees and the community at large," Cashman said.
"The Town of Plattsburgh is strictly following our COVID-19 Safety Plan. Even still, the town is not immune. This should serve as a reminder of how we must all be vigilant. Working as a community to protect each other."
The Town of Plattsburgh Buildings and Offices will remain locked to limit the possible exposure to COVID-19 so that essential services can be maintained, a statement said.
The public is encouraged to use the town’s drop box, to mail in items or use online service whenever possible. Those admitted for entry will be based on appointments, deliveries and on a case by case basis.
The town also had an employee test positive over the New Year's holiday weekend.
Due to the holidays, that employee had not been on site of the town offices for a number of days, and a trace was not connected to the work environment.
Cashman said the community needs to continue to follow the advice of the Health Department.
"With the significant uptick in cases we are seeing, we ask that residents limit their time in the community as much as possible," he said.
"Stick to essential trips or visits like going to work or school, medical appointments, or shopping for necessities. Shopping trips should be limited to single-person trips to avoid unnecessary crowding in stores."
The town also encourages residents and visitors to continue to practice prevention methods such as wearing a mask that goes over your nose and mouth; keeping at least six feet between yourself and others; avoiding crowds and gatherings; washing your hands often or using a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol; staying home when you are sick and; reducing contact with those who do not live in your household.
"We all have to be part of protecting each other, our families, our friends and our community."
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
