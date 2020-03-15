PLATTSBURGH — In response to COVID-19, both Clinton County and the Town of Plattsburgh declared states of emergency on Sunday.
Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said the municipality was following suit with the county's order.
"We are committed to our collaboration with local, state and federal government partners to protect the public," Cashman told The Press-Republican.
"The Town of Plattsburgh asks our citizens to be vigilant in combatting COVID-19 with social distancing, increased hygiene protocol, adherences to best practices from health officials and implement directives from federal, state and local officials.
I hereby direct all departments and agencies of the Town of Plattsburgh to take whatever steps necessary to protect life, property, public infrastructure and provide such emergency assistance as deemed necessary to protect all vital services."
THE TOWN LEVEL
Cashman said the full Town of Plattsburgh impact, however, was still under consideration.
"(The) Town Hall will have normal operations tomorrow," the supervisor said Sunday afternoon. "We anticipate engaging our workforce flex hours within the next day or two.
We will be working with our team members who are responding to school closures. I will be making the call on our Town Board meetings model for March 17 and beyond."
The Town Planning Board's March 17 meeting, he added, had been canceled.
COUNTY ORDER
Area 3 Clinton County Legislator Mark Henry, as chief executive, signed a similar declaration earlier the same day.
To go into effect March 14 at 12 p.m., the proclamation says it was due to the novel coronavirus's "unprecedented and rapidly evolving threat to public health."
"This is all about protecting public health," Henry told the Press-Republican.
"If we can take steps to limit the amount of people in one area, the better off we will be. There is just so much going on with this."
During the state of emergency, it adds, all county departments are to take whatever steps necessary to protect "life, health, property, public infrastructure and provide such emergency assistance as may be deemed necessary."
'BY THE HOUR'
Town Supervisor Cashman said, moving forward, the municipality would take whatever steps necessary to ensure its promised protections.
"We want the public to know we are taking this serious and will react accordingly with their best interest mind," he said.
We continue to seek guidance and information from New York State Governor Cuomo's Health Department, Clinton County Legislative Offices, Associations of Towns and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," he continued.
"We are monitoring things by the hour."
