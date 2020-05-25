PLATTSBURGH — The city and town fear state funds for road building are on the chopping block amid the health crisis.
"We know that the local aid to municipalities is going to look and feel different this year," Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
"It hasn't been fully communicated to us yet and that's the part that has us all waiting on pins and needles."
ROADWAY FUNDING
Both municipalities have three main New York State funding streams to support annual road building, including PAVE-NY, Extreme Winter Recovery and the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, or CHIPS.
For 2020, the Town of Plattsburgh had expected about $150,000 from the latter program alone, and the City of Plattsburgh had anticipated nearly double that at just under $300,000.
"That's what we have," City Department of Public Works Manager Arsene "Mike" Brodi told The Press-Republican.
"If they don't cut it."
The funds typically support the milling and resurfacing of municipal roadways, though each street could only use CHIPS funding once every 10 years.
"You can't keep doing the same road over and over and over again with that money," Supervisor Cashman explained.
ON THE DOCKET
The City of Plattsburgh had a list of city streets up for work this season, including Mason Drive, Ridgewood Drive, Stratton Place, Turner Court, University Place, Lafayatte Street and Montcalm Avenue.
Cashman said it was hard to say how much of the Town of Plattsburgh's 100 miles of roadway would be worked on this year, noting annual changes in asphalt prices.
The supervisor said, however, no matter what, the town would be economical with its state funds.
He mentioned the municipality's partnership with the the towns of Schuyler Falls and Beekmantown, who all share a paver to get roadwork done annually.
POSSIBLE CUTS
With the continued COVID-19 pandemic, both municipalities heard roadway funds could, partially, see the ax.
"We've heard rumblings that the CHIPS funding could be cut upwards of 8 percent," Cashman said.
If that were the case, DPW Project Manager Mike Bessette said the city department would "re-prioritize" its projects based on need.
"We'll probably take a good hard look at what we can get to in another year and what needs to be done this year," he said.
"It's going to be a little bit 'by the seat of our pants' until we know exactly about funding."
COMMUNITY BACKBONE
Brodi said city streets had seen another rough winter season, leaving many in "pretty bad shape."
Cashman noted that this was a product of the upstate New York environment and why these state funds were important to the Plattsburgh municipalities.
"Being the community that we are, our roads get beat up throughout the winter," he said. "That's why we have always tried to be very attentive to our roads.
"It's the backbone of a community for people to get from place to place."
