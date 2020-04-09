PLATTSBURGH — The town is working to bridge the gap between the State of New York and its businesses.
As of this week, Supervisor Michael Cashman said the Town of Plattsburgh was contacting its essential business community to explain the enforcement actions of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's executive order.
"There are a lot of layers," Cashman said. "We want the public to know that we will be dogged in our approach."
FOLLOWING ORDERS
Earlier this week, the governor upped fine maximum's to $1,000 for those not adhering to social distancing guidelines due to continued non-compliance.
Cuomo had told local bodies that they had authority enough to enforce the protocols.
"Pursuant to guidelines received by the Department of State, we have been working to give notice to the business community," Cashman said.
The supervisor went on to say that he, alongside Deputy Attorney Matt Favro, had crafted a notice featuring the possible enforcement actions for violators.
"Our team members have been calling store managers, or whoever the acting manager is," Cashman said.
"We have been sending them digital copies of the notice and, in some cases, hand delivering them."
'VERY, VERY PLEASED'
Cashman said the municipality was also gathering information from the businesses, to see what practices they had instituted to implement social distancing, while maintaining operations.
"It's places like Hannaford, Market 32, Lowe's and on and on," he said. "All businesses that fall under the 'essential' category."
Though some of the shops had been awaiting directives from their regional or national offices, Cashman said many were getting those in.
"The channels of communication in these times are jammed up," he said. "It's not just government, it's within businesses themselves.
I've been very, very pleased with the response that we've received."
