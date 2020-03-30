DANNEMORA — A former employee of Clinton Correctional is frightened to hear the facility's officers and other essential workers are prohibited from wearing personal protective equipment, like face masks, during this COVID-19 outbreak.
Early last week, one inmate there had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and, former Head Clerk Personnel Jill Besaw suspected, it was only a matter of time before the virus traveled through the gated prison.
"It's just inevitable," she told The Press-Republican. "If no one has protection, they are going to end up contaminated and spreading this like wildfire throughout the facility."
CONFIRMED CASES
The inmate who had tested positive was to remain in isolation for at least 14 days and, as of last week, at least one officer had been sent home to quarantine due to having direct contact with the individual.
As of Thursday, there were three inmates in the entire State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, or DOCCS, system that had tested positive.
NYSCOPBA Northern Region Vice President John Roberts recently confirmed another positive case in the DOCCS system, though, who was not an inmate, but a 24-year-old officer at Franklin Correctional Facility.
As previously reported in The Press-Republican, that officer had issued a statement via Roberts, to say that they were doing well.
'NOT LIKE CVPH'
Roberts said the union was pushing DOCCS to allow officers and staff to wear personal protective equipment.
And, Besaw thought, in light of the recently confirmed cases, that was the right move.
"We now have positive testing on inmates," she said. "From what I understand, the quarantines at the jail are — well, they're not like being at CVPH where you're in these rooms and (the virus) can't pass on."
MEDICAL CONCERNS
The former employee, who retired from her position at Clinton Correctional Facility in 2016, thought staff health conditions were something else for DOCCS to take into consideration.
"When I retired, there were 980 officers that worked at that jail," Besaw said. "A large number of them have health issues, like high blood pressure, asthma, auto-immune disorders, etc.
They're able to work, but those are the type of people that have compromised systems."
OFFICERS OR INMATES?
Besaw heard that some employees tried to wear masks into work for their own safety, but were told they were not a part of their uniform.
"I think (DOCCS) should provide the masks as part of the uniform," she said, noting the world's shortage of them. "I hear they're making masks at the facility right now.
Are they making them for the inmates? Or are they making them for the officers?"
'IF MEDICALLY NECESSARY'
When asked about the possible mask production, DOCCS did not confirm or deny, but said the facility continued to operate essential functions, including Corcraft industrial programs, in order to meet public safety and health mandates.
As for officers wearing masks into work, the system said those weren't allowed "unless medically necessary" for the job and area they work in.
"If personal protective equipment is medically necessary it is issued by the facility," DOCCS statement says. "Correction officers can and do wear a mask when appropriate to the medical situation.
When worn for a legitimate medical reason, the masks must be accounted for and disposed of properly. Masks cannot be brought into the facility."
NOT FOR GENERAL USE
DOCCS says it took the health and safety of its staff very seriously, adding that guidelines issued by New York State's Department of Health, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, were being adhered to.
"(They) do not recommend that the general public use face masks," the statement says. "Instead, people should cover their coughs and sneezes, stay home when sick, and wash their hands often and thoroughly.
However, if you are sick with COVID-19 — or any respiratory illness — you should wear a face mask before going inside a healthcare provider’s office or a hospital."
CAN'T BE QUIET
At the end of the day, Besaw just hoped, for their health and safety, that the officers would be OK'd for general mask use during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The employees, for every situation, are put at risk," she said. "This is a huge situation for these employees to go through.
It is something that could be life changing for people — I just can't keep my mouth shut. Someone had to speak on their behalf."
