Ti's Hancock House plans programs

TICONDEROGA – Think postponement not cancellation at the Ticonderoga Historical Society’s Hancock House.
Two new exhibits were slated for this year, and they’re still opening, Historical Society President William Dolback said.
In addition, 22 new programs and activities are still being planned, he said.
“We’re busy with plans for a vigorous 2020 program season, with no cancellations in planned activities, as long as social distancing restrictions begin to ease late in the spring,” Dolback said in a news release.
“We have discussed it at length. Staff and volunteers have put a tremendous amount of effort into our exhibits and programs, and we’re promising our members and supporters that, while events have been postponed, nothing will be cancelled.”
He said there are 24 programs, exhibit openings and activities on the schedule for the season.
“The Historical Society realizes it will have an ambitious year ahead,” he said.
“Most program presenters have expressed a willingness to work within the revised schedule. I don’t anticipate any issues in opening the Hancock House Museum by early summer. ”
Among the new exhibits slated to open this summer are “Mapping the Adirondacks” and “Champlain Valley Prohibition.”
Programs cover a diverse range of topics, including women’s suffrage, the Fenian raids, American Civil War, landscape painters of the Adirondacks, and Irish influence in musical theater, as well as outdoor talks in the colonial garden and the weekly free movie series.
“We fully realize that we are not in control of the situation,” Dolback said.
“We are committed to full compliance with the recommendations of the governor and health officials regarding gatherings.”
New York state is under the New York on Pause order until May 15, which requires that everyone except essential workers stay at home as much as possible.
The Hancock House Museum on Moses Circle will reopen once restrictions are lifted, Dolback said, with social distancing and masks required.
The building is also undergoing regular antiseptic cleaning and will feature daily cleanings once it’s open.
