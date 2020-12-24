PLATTSBURGH — We have all experienced grief and loss this year, Bonnie Black says.
That ranges from loss of junior prom and vacations, to not working in your office and having to give up typical holiday experiences due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is all new; it isn’t a choice we made,” said Black, director of Employee Assistance Services at Behavioral Health Services North.
“It was foisted upon us due to the pandemic, and there wasn’t much notice.”
NEED HUMAN CONNECTION
Remote learning, contemplation of what defines “essential” workers and isolation have been part of this shared human experience brought on by the coronavirus, Black said.
“Look at these holidays: Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s. A good number of us connect physically with family or friends. We have not had the human touch, the human hug in so long.
“We’re social animals, we need a human connection.”
Studies conducted this year demonstrate the resulting negative impacts on human lives, such as increased anxiety, depression and substance misuse.
“We are all empathizing with loss, grief, uncertainty, and all of that produces stress, which produces cortisol,” Black said. “When our cortisol hormone is increased, we have very negative physiological impacts on our heart, kidneys, brain function.
“So we need to look at how do we stay resilient.”
SLEEP, REDUCE SUBSTANCES
Black first recommends ensuring quality sleep; adults should get seven to nine hours most nights.
“Our brains do their work when we’re sleeping. That’s why we need sleep, to let the brain reorganize itself.”
Over the holidays especially, people should reduce the amount of substances they choose to use, perhaps subbing in something like sparkling grape juice, Black said.
“We have to be very careful because our bodies and brains are really experiencing an immense of amount of stress that they’re not used to.”
GRATITUDE, EXERCISE
Black additionally advised looking for moments of gratitude and joy, even if it’s just two squirrels playing in your backyard.
Smiling and laughter results in the release of endorphins, which help destroy the cortisol produced by stress.
Apps like Headspace or Calm, a podcast that you enjoy and exercise can also do the trick, Black said.
And exercise helps people to connect with nature.
“We did it almost instinctively last spring: everyone went to Lowes or Aubuchon and bought landscaping materials, tools and made plans," Black said.
“We got out into nature, the dirt under the fingernails that made us feel good.”
CONTROL, SYSTEMS
Looking ahead to maintaining those yard projects and just starting to plan and make lists are helpful tools, Black said.
“We believe we’ve lost control, and we have lost some.
“What do you have control over? What is very important every day?”
Control may look as simple as getting dressed and going downstairs for breakfast each day, deciding which days are laundry or trash days, or taking time to reach out to one person one day a week, Black said.
“We haven’t had to think of life like that, but when we have a system and have control, whatever the system may be, our brains and our bodies can actually relax and be in a less stressed state.”
That also involves monitoring consumption of news media, which largely does not create endorphins that reduce stress, she added.
“Because we can’t control our external world much, we need to find ways to control our internal world. When we put our head to the pillow, what’s the one thing we can be grateful for, how many people smiled at me, how many people did I smile at.”
REACH OUT
Black said suicide rates are going up, even though they normally go down this time of year. She noted in particular increases in attempts and deaths by suicide among first responders, firefighters and police.
“We have to be very, very aware that there are some people under some really undue stress, stressors they never really signed up for."
Reaching out to people feeds into the human connection that everyone needs, Black said.
“If you haven’t seen somebody at work or school or they haven’t been on the Zoom call, shoot an email, shoot a text.
“You be the one to reach out. You could bring that moment of joy to their life that they haven’t been able to find or see.”
Zoom or Facetime conversations, or short emails, videos or messages can say many things.
“‘I like you. I remember you. I want to be connected with you,’” Black said.
“That’s the gift we can give that, monetarily, does not cost us anything but fulfills that need for human connection.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
WHERE TO GET HELP
Seek help if you’re considering suicide.
For emotional crises:
National Crisis Text Line: 74141
Text: GOT5 to reach a crisis counselor in New York State.
The toll-free 24-hour North Country Crisis Helpline number is (866) 577-3836. That number is answered by members of the Clinton County Mobile Crisis Team Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Outside those hours, it is answered by an on-call crisis service.
Out-of-county calls are accepted but other options are:
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, (800) 273-TALK (8255). Press 1 for confidential help for veterans and their families.
The Essex County Mental Health Association Hope Line, (800) 440-8074. That number is staffed 24-7; leave a message and your call will be returned within 10 minutes.
Visit the Clinton County NY Coalition to Prevent Suicide’s Facebook page for education and resources.
If a friend of yours posts suicidal content on Facebook, let someone know — an adult, the police. And visit http://tinyurl.com/nuvnm29 to report it.
National Alliance on Mental Illness: Champlain Valley is a resource for suicide-survivor support. Call (518) 561-2685.
For counseling, contact:
• Clinton County Mental Health, (518) 565-4060.
• Behavioral Health Services North Adult Clinic, (518) 563-8000 (staffed around the clock).
• Essex County Mental Health Clinic, (518) 873-3670; after-hour emergencies, (888) 854-3773.
• In northern Franklin County, around the clock, (518) 483-3261; southern Franklin County, (518) 891-5535.
Additional resources, such as for parents and educators, are available on the Mental Health Association of New York State's website, mhanys.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.