TICONDEROGA – A staff member at Elderwood at Ticonderoga has tested positive for the coronavirus and the skilled-nursing facility is on lockdown.
Visitors are now barred, after a food service worker for the Elderwood complex had a positive COVID-19 test.
Elderwood issued a statement that read: “Due to a recent COVID-19 positive occurrence within our facility, visitor access at Elderwood at Ticonderoga is temporarily restricted. These restrictions are a critical part of our efforts to keep residents safe. We will keep families updated as to when we can resume visits for our residents.”
The New York State Department of Health and Essex County Public Health Department were notified.
Elderwood administration explained it was unable to comment on the identity of the staff member or their condition due to healthcare privacy laws. The person is currently in mandatory isolation and not working at the nursing facility.
Elderwood said it has implemented established infection control protocols as well as protocols consistent with recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health for persons having the virus.
Elderwood operates a nursing home, rehabilitation center, and senior-living facility off Wicker Street in Ticonderoga, in the University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital Ticonderoga Campus healthcare complex.
The approximately 75 residents of the Elderwood campus were tested for COVID-19 under the direction of state and local health officials. Employees are also being tested.
Elderwood at Ticonderoga had only recently restarted limited visitation, under Phase 3 of reopening, and CDC guidelines state there must have been no COVID-19 cases in the facility for 28 days.
