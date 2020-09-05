TICONDEROGA – Ticonderoga Central School District plans a reopening Tuesday, Sept. 8 using a hybrid in-person and remote learning model.
All students in Pre-K through 6th grade will attend in-person instruction four days per week, Tuesday-Friday, and have one day of remote learning on Mondays, while junior-senior high school scholars will follow a rotating model of two days in-house followed by two days remote instruction.
“Teachers and staff have been working this week, prior to opening, making final preparations,” Interim Superintendent Cynthia Ford-Johnston said by email.
“To start the year, classes will be delivered through a hybrid model. Mondays will be the Virtual Day. All students will be participating in remote instruction (Mondays). Students in grades Universal PreK to 6 will be in-person for instruction Tuesday through Friday.”
She said classrooms at the Junior-Senior High School are smaller and with social distancing have a lower capacity now.
“Due to these space constraints, students in grades 7-12 have been divided into two cohorts (groups) and will attend in-person instruction two days each week and be remote the other three.”
She said they have full staff coming back from last year.
“All teachers and staff are returning this fall and are excited to have students return to the classroom,” Ford-Johnston said. “Our greatest challenge thus far has been to provide busing while assuring social distancing. Our fleet has normally been at capacity, now we are only able to assign up to 23 or 25 students per route.”
Parents have stepped up to fill the gap, the superintendent said.
“Many parents have offered and agreed to provide transportation every day to and from school. This is extremely helpful. As the school year begins we anticipate remote instruction will become another challenge for students, parents and teachers.
“Approximately 14 percent of our student body has requested remote learning as their preferred mode of instruction,” she continued.
There will be glitches to be worked out as they begin the school year, Ford-Johnston said.
“We all agree that children benefit from being in school. We will be doing all we can to get them here, keep them safe, healthy and engaged and to keep them in school as long as possible this year.”
Breakfast and lunch will be offered to K-6 students in classrooms and 7-12 in the cafeteria using an altered schedule while maintaining social distance requirements.
Unlike some districts that are taking student temperatures, Ticonderoga is asking parents to take their child’s temperature before he or she leaves for school, and keep home anyone who has a temperature of more than 100 F. Pupils will also be randomly selected for temperature screenings arriving at school.
Children will have to wear masks when they are not in their classroom seats.
“Students will wear a mask while riding on the bus, in the hallways, and anytime they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance between each other,” the plan says. “Once our students and teachers are in their assigned learning seat, they may take off their mask.”
The district’s plan says special education will continue normally.
Physical education classes will continue as unstructured activities because locker rooms are closed and students can’t change into and out of gym clothes.
