PLATTSBURGH - The New York State Thruway Authority will resume cash toll collection along the Thruway’s ticketed-system tonight at 11:59 p.m.
After this time, the Emergency Toll Procedures that have been in place since Sunday, March 22 will be suspended, and drivers will receive a toll ticket upon entry and be able to pay their tolls with cash at a staffed lane when exiting the Thruway. Drivers with E-ZPass will continue to experience contactless travel and payment at all tolling locations.
“During these unprecedented times, we thank all of our toll collection staff and customers who have seamlessly adjusted to the ever-changing conditions that COVID-19 has presented,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said in a news release.
“As we move forward, we will be taking every step possible to protect our workforce and drivers while continuing a high level of service our customers have come to expect.”
As the collection of cash tolls resumes, drivers will notice enhanced safety measures in place at all toll plazas for the protection of toll collectors and motorists. This includes the installation of plexiglass that will separate collectors and motorists to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
Toll collection staff will continue to wear face coverings and sanitize workstations periodically throughout their shifts. Cash customers may experience delays at toll plazas as regions across the state begin the new phases of the reopening process.
The Thruway Authority urges motorists to sign up for E-ZPass, which is the only contactless method to pay tolls, and provides the added benefits of saving time and money.
Construction continues on the Authority’s systemwide transition to cashless tolling by the end of 2020 when cash payment will no longer be accepted. Motorists can sign up for E-ZPass online.
In order to create the most streamlined and efficient payment method possible, non-E-ZPass customers who traveled the Thruway’s ticketed-system between March 22 and May 31 at 8:59 p.m. will receive one toll bill which includes all accumulated tolls and no additional fees, the release said.
Toll bills will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle at the address on file with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Customers can pay with a credit card through the Thruway Authority’s website or by mail.
E-ZPass customers and the Thruway’s seven cashless tolling fixed-price barriers were unaffected by the Emergency Toll Procedures.
More information about Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and New York State’s response can be found at forward.ny.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.