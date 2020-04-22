Through the Looking Glass

WEST CHAZY — Windows hold worlds of wonder for 22-month-old Bailee Bushey.
Staying with her great-grandparents, Jane and Walter Mooney, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the toddler would often sit at the window to see what passed by.
“We’d watch out the window, talk about the trees, and leaves and branches, watch the birds fly tree to tree, the squirrels and the chipmunks,” Jane told the Press-Republican.
But with the new coronavirus making such visits a risk, windows have become even more special for the Mooneys and countless other seniors around the North Country.
WAITING AT THE DOOR
Bailee’s mother, Morgan Bushey, says the glass front door at the Mooneys now represents a chance for “Me-Me” Jane and “Papa” Walter to sneak a valuable peek at the little tot.
“When we stop by and drop off groceries to them sometimes, they’re just so excited they’re already waiting at the door to see her,” Bushey said.
When she can, Jane sometimes pops outside for a quick little “run” with Bailee.
“I go outside usually if I see her outside, I go out and stay a distance from her and run and do whatever I have to do to keep contact with her,” Jane said.
HOW IMPORTANT
The Mooneys also have a tablet that they use to talk with the Busheys through the Skype video chat program.
“(Bailee) always says ‘MeMe and Papa’ and she always wants to call them on the phone,” Morgan said.
But Jane says such digital distance isn’t always the same as having the little girl running about.
“(Walter) realizes how important it is to keep her away, but it’s very hard not to give in and have her come in and babysit.”
AWESOME TO SEE
Living close by, Morgan and her husband, Dustin, have always been glad to let the Mooneys babysit Bailee as they went to work.
Morgan also grew up with Jane and Walter next door, so having a strong bond with them is something especially important that she hopes to pass on to her own daughter.
“Having Bailee be able to do that with my grandparents is just really awesome to see,” she said
THE COME BACK.
So for Morgan, as painful as it can be to keep Bailee and her great-grandparents apart, she knows it’s important to keep them healthy for a long time to come.
“We wouldn’t know what to do without them,” she said.
“It’s really not so much worrying about yourself, it’s worrying about the people that you could pass it on to even if you didn’t know you had the virus,” she said.
And when life under the virus does calm down again, the Mooneys are more than ready for Bailee’s return.
“We have her toys still in our living room and she has a bedroom with her toys in it and her bed’s gonna be ready and we’re all ready for her to come back,” Jane said.
