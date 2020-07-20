AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne were notified of three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) in the community of Akwesasne.
The cases stemmed from community members having a river outing with an asymptomatic non-resident on Friday, July 10, according to a news release.
The three community members are currently in self-isolation and receiving follow-up care.
The three positive cases combine to make seven total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Akwesasne since the State of Emergency was declared on March 16.
It is also another example of the virus being brought to Akwesasne from outside of the community, the release said.
The Tribe’s Health Services and Franklin County Public Health Department are investigating the cases to determine exposure and those who may have been in recent contact.
Any individuals contacted by either public health facility are asked to cooperate and follow instructions provided.
No additional information is being released at this time due to patient privacy laws, the release said.
The Tribe and Mohawk Council of Akwesasne are reminding local residents that the coronavirus is still all around, and to please place the community’s safety as a priority by practicing the following protective measures:
• Refrain from having close contact with individuals who are not members of your immediate household
• Wear a mask when social distancing is not possible, which is maintaining a distance of at least six feet from others
• Social distance on land and on water—do not lash boats together or park next to another boat at a beach
• Do not gather in large groups, particularly at private camps and residences for graduation or birthday parties
• Do not travel to Akwesasne from beyond the 100-mile travel radius in the United States or 50 miles in Canada
• Ensure any visitors from out of town self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival to ensure the safety of the community
For those traveling from beyond the travel radius of Akwesasne, you are required to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor your symptoms.
Please remain at home and do not travel inside the community.
Symptoms associated with the Coronavirus include a sustained temperature reading of 100.4 degrees or more, coughing, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing.
If you have these symptoms, please call the Tribe’s Medical Clinic at (518) 358-3141 ext. 7130 or MCA’s Community Health at (613) 575-2341 ext. 3220.
Please remember to call first.
If you have an emergency matter or require essential items, please call the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center at (518) 320-0019 or MCA’s EOC at (613) 575-5005 or (613) 575-2331.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.