BEEKMANTOWN — Three of Beekmantown Central School District's four schools reopened for in-person learning Tuesday and Beekmantown Elementary School is set to do so Thursday.
The district had shifted to fully remote instruction Monday, Sept. 21, after a BES second-grader tested positive for COVID-19 and a Beekmantown Middle School teacher was assumed to be positive for the novel coronavirus.
That teacher's test, and those of several people sent by the Clinton County Health Department to be tested in connection with the student, later came back negative.
'NO SPREAD'
Beekmantown CSD Superintendent of Schools Dan Mannix explained that about 60 people had been placed under precautionary quarantine in connection with the formerly-presumed positive teacher.
That person's negative test meant a number of teachers and students were released from quarantine, which in part allowed for the resumption of in-person learning since a sufficient number of adults were available to supervise and teach.
The other piece, which is just as or more important, Mannix said, is that other students, including those in quarantine due to potential exposure to the second-grader, have not come down with symptoms.
"They’re not out of quarantine yet, but we feel that the measures we were evaluating were really effective.
"We had somebody in our facility who has COVID and there was no spread."
DIMINISHED CONCERN
When news of the second-grader's positive test first broke, Mannix had posited that, should many more students contract the coronavirus, it may point to ineffectiveness of precautionary measures.
"When you looked at the number of kids that were out with some type of sickness, it looked concerning," he said Tuesday.
"Now that concern has been greatly diminished, and actually we are in a different situation where we’re encouraged by the measures that are meeting or exceeding the public health safety measures."
The district can always continue to get better, Mannix continued.
"But we were very happy to know that the social distancing, the masks, the constantly washing hands, the way we send kids to the bathroom — everything we’ve put in, the hours and hours and hours and days of thought and consideration, right now they seem like they’re working and we’re really happy about that."
Mannix noted that, in light of the positive news, practices for cross country and soccer may start this week.
SUPPORT, REASSURANCE
Updates sent to Beekmantown families via ParentSquare noted that the same transportation schedule prior to the schools' temporary closure would still be in effect, along with the mask-wearing and social distancing rules.
Families must also remember to complete daily health screenings for their children through ParentSquare.
"We are very fortunate to have such an understanding and supportive school community and we thank you for the many kind words you have shared with the district during the recent move to remote instruction," the Tuesday update said.
"We trust that the brief pause and the fact that there have been no new positive cases of COVID-19 in our district should also provide reassurance to parents that the measures that our district has taken to meet and in most cases exceed the ... U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) guidelines for COVID-19 have been successful in keeping the district's most valuable asset, your children, safe while in our care.
"We are eager to share more successes with you in the days to come and once again sincerely thank you for your support."
