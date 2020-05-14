PLATTSBURGH — State and federal elected officials were pleased with the news Wednesday that the North Country had met all the required metrics to begin a phased reopening later this week.
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) said this was only the beginning, and that the region and its businesses need to prove they can move forward in a safe manner.
"Certainly as a society we have to get out and learn how to walk again, and this is a big step."
TEAM EFFORT
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during his daily briefing held at Jefferson Community College in Watertown Wednesday that the North Country was green-lighted to begin Phase 1 of reopening later this week. The PAUSE order remains in effect through Friday, May 15.
The region — which for reopening purposes encompasses Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties — had only needed to bring up its average daily COVID-19 testing rate to 419.
The state's regional monitoring dashboard showed Wednesday that it had raised that number to 454.
Jones said getting testing to the required level was a team effort, and he extended his congratulations to county leaders, health departments and hospitals for stepping up.
He and many others had called for increased testing in the North Country, both for public safety and because they knew it would be required for reopening.
"Every day we were on calls to get testing and that ended up being somewhat of our Achilles' heel, but we certainly overcame that as a team."
FUNCTION OF SOCIETY
Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) credited local government officials everywhere for working hard to get testing levels up to where they needed to be, and said it was time to start reopening.
"The economy is important to the function of our society, including funding for important programs like our health care system and our schools, so getting the economy going again in a safe way is what I think almost everybody wants."
Cuomo's phased approach makes sense, he continued, adding that more details are needed regarding the businesses specified in the remaining phases.
Phase 1 encompasses construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, retail (curbside pick-up only) and agriculture, forestry and fishing.
'MAKE IT WORK'
Stec noted that it is possible the North Country region could hit Phase 4 by the end of June, though he stressed the need to be careful.
“Phase 4 does not mean go back to the way it was last summer."
His plea as reopening begins? Make it work.
"We’re being given an opportunity to function, let’s make it successful," Stec said.
"Let’s keep the numbers where we need the numbers to be, so let’s everyone continue to be patient and socially distance and let’s make this work."
TOURISM
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said she was happy to see some light at the end of the tunnel.
"We have a great team working on this and they’re all people who understand how critical it is for our businesses to get open."
As the tourism season begins, it will be important for businesses to be safe for employees and also ensure visitors they will be safe when they come, Little said.
She said retail stores should be consistent in the procedures they implement, and that restaurants need to start thinking about how to open while maintaining social distancing.
Jones said tourists will be expected to abide by the same safety measures and guidelines that residents do.
SAFE, VIGILANT
In a statement, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) said starting the process to safely reopen the North Country economy was imperative for small businesses and hardworking families.
“I want to applaud our health care workers and county health departments for their courageous and essential service to our communities that helped our region get here today."
She also appreciated the diligence of local elected officials, chambers of commerce and small businesses.
"It’s important that we remain safe and vigilant in order to keep moving in the right direction so people can continue to get back to work and provide for their families.
I will continue to work tirelessly on the federal level and in our district to keep us safely moving toward a healthy North Country economy.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.