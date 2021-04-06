PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) reported another COVID-related death Tuesday, becoming the county's 31st fatality since the pandemic's onset.
The news was coupled with that of an increase in countywide cases, up 31 from the day prior and landing Clinton County's active caseload at 147.
Nearly 460 county residents were in quarantine.
SPRING BREAKERS
With numerous families out of town for the Spring Break holiday, CCHD Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said the department expected an increase in daily cases to follow.
"We will plan accordingly," she said.
As of April 1, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) no longer required asymptomatic, domestic travelers entering New York to test or quarantine. Consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, however, such was still recommended for international travelers.
Asked what CCHD's message was for countywide vacationers, Flynn said they should follow all NYSDOH, CDC guidance.
"CCHD still feels travel should be limited to essential visits," she added. "Residents who chose to travel over Spring Break should be extra cautious when they return.
"(They should) closely monitor themselves for symptoms, stay home or self-quarantine if any symptoms develop, and seek testing."
SUNY STUDENTS
SUNY Plattsburgh's active COVID-19 cases are factored into CCHD's totals, Flynn said.
The City of Plattsburgh-based university had 40 active cases Tuesday, accounting for more than 25 percent of the countywide total. Forty-eight students and staff were reportedly in quarantine.
The university, like others across the SUNY system, does not have a Spring Break scheduled this semester.
Vaccine eligibility opened up to New Yorkers age 16 and older Tuesday and SUNY Plattsburgh held a clinic that day, delivering the first of two COVID vaccine shots to nearly 500 on- and off-campus students.
The second dose will be administered Tuesday, May 4.
ESSEX AND FRANKLIN
Essex and Franklin counties saw slight increases in active COVID cases Tuesday.
Essex County Health Department reported one new and 22 total active cases countywide.
There were six new cases reported by Franklin County Public Health. Of the county's 45 active cases, two were said to be DOCCS inmates at Franklin Correctional Facility.
Just under 150 Franklin County residents were in isolation or quarantine.
AKWESASNE
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reported two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, making eight total active cases under the tribe’s jurisdiction.
No relatives were released from isolation and 18 were in quarantine.
