PLATTSBURGH — A third Meadowbrook Healthcare employee tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.
The staff member works the night shift in the third-floor Aspen View neighborhood, according to a press release from the nursing home.
This person wore a mask and practiced infection control measures at all times while in the building and has not exhibited any symptoms.
A subacute unit staff member had tested positive April 30, followed by a first-floor Birch Lane neighborhood employee on May 21.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no patients or residents had tested positive for COVID-19, Meadowbrook Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Geddes told the Press-Republican.
DROPLET PRECAUTIONS
The staff member was notified of their positive test result and is self-quarantining for 14 days.
"Residents of Aspen View have been placed on droplet precautions and have been tested for COVID-19," the release said.
Geddes explained that patients are placed on droplet precautions when they have infections with germs that can be spread to others by speaking, sneezing or coughing.
This typically involves asking everyone going into the room of a patient under the precautions to wear a mask. Since staff are already wearing masks due to COVID-19, that means Aspen View staff will be wearing enhanced personal protective equipment, like N-95 masks, Geddes said.
Though none of the Aspen View residents had tested positive as of Wednesday afternoon, putting the precautions in place starts the process in case someone does, she added.
Geddes said test results usually come back within 24 to 48 hours.
TOP PRIORITY
The press release said the safety and well-being of Meadowbrook's residents, patients and staff is the nursing home's top priority.
"We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Meadowbrook Healthcare, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances."
The facility is strictly enforcing enhanced infection control precautions; screening of residents, patients, staff and essential visitors; restriction of visitation and entry; testing of staff and residents; postponement of communal activities; and social distancing whenever possible, the release said.
Government privacy requirements prevent Meadowbrook from divulging specific information about the staff member who tested positive this week.
"Our residents, family members and staff have been informed that there is a confirmed positive case," the release said.
