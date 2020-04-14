PLATTSBURGH — A third person in Clinton County has died from COVID-19, the Clinton County Health Department announced Monday.
"Our hearts are heavy with the news of another death due to COVID-19, especially in such a short amount of time," Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry said.
"We remain steadfast in our resolve to protect as many residents as possible with the tools we have available to us.
These include aggressive contact tracing; maintaining stay-at-home and social distancing requirements; asking individuals to wear masks when they must go out; and issuing isolation and quarantine orders when necessary to protect the public’s health."
ALL PATIENTS
The Health Department said all three people who passed away were patients at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
An 80-year-old Plattsburgh woman and Donovan J. Clay, 51, died Friday.
Health Department spokesperson Karen Derusha said the department would not be releasing any identifying information about COVID-19 case-patients who have passed away, such as sex or age range.
"In reality, residents of all ages need to be vigilant in their efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Certainly, those who have self-identified or have been identified by family members bear this out."
A CCHD press release said one of the three people who died was a probable case, meaning that he or she was tested but the lab result could not be determined.
When asked if the third deceased case-patient fit that description, Derusha said the department would also not be releasing information about deceased individuals' testing status.
"It is, however, relevant that testing status — confirmed, probable or suspect — is not an indicator of outcome."
47 LAB-CONFIRMED
As of Monday, 47 Clinton County residents — which include four tested in Vermont — had laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 29 of them had recovered, the press release said.
CCHD also reported that 420 people had been tested and that an additional 41 had met the criteria of suspect cases. Of the latter, 20 had recovered.
Additionally, there have been a total of four probable cases.
These numbers allow public health officials and community members to follow trends, and provide information about COVID-19's impact over time and where progress in slowing transmission has been made, the release said.
But with limited testing capacity and no antibody testing available yet, the picture is incomplete.
“Numbers do not tell the whole story," Derusha said.
